ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Former Arsenal Defender Says Manuel Akanji 'Has Even More Potential'

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18F7L6_0iElZGrj00

An ex-Arsenal centre-back has said that Manchester City's Manuel Akanji can improve even more.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Many were surprised when Manchester City seemingly pounced to sign Manuel Akanji out of nowhere, but the signing appears to be more justified with every passing day.

The defender was signed on deadline day from Borussia Dortmund for a fee believed to be in the region of £15million and has gone on to play in all three of the games he has been available for.

The Swiss national has impressed in all of those matches, with his side conceding just one goal across all three fixtures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11w5Gc_0iElZGrj00

Imago/PressInPhoto

And following John Stones' hamstring injury in England's draw with Germany, the signing now seems more important than ever.

Given how injury prone a number of City's backline are it seems that the cover Akanji can provide may prove invaluable this season.

The 27-year-old has continued to impress while on international duty, scoring and providing the assist for the winner in his side's surprise 2-1 victory against Spain.

While many were surprised initially by the signing of the centre-back and his subsequent performances, former Arsenal and Switzerland defender Johan Djourou has revealed that he believes City's move to sign the defender wasn't a shock and that he believes his compatriot can improve further.

“No, not at all. Manuel has great qualities,” the former Premier League man told SRF ( as relayed and translated by Sport Witness ) when asked if he was surprised by the move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEbRg_0iElZGrj00

IMAGO / Ulmer

“I’m convinced that he has even more potential and can continue to improve. I know him well, we still played together.

“He is a player with a lot of self-confidence. I really hope that he can maintain this good form.”

City fans will be hoping Djourou's assessment proves to be accurate, considering Akanji's performances already this season have been at a high level.

With Stones now likely out of contention for at least a matter of weeks and Aymeric Laporte coming back from a knee injury, it is expected that the former Dortmund man will start once again in this weekend's Manchester derby.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Watford demolish shaky Stoke to give Slaven Bilic something to build on

Slaven Bilic enjoyed a memorable start to life as Watford boss with a fine 4-0 victory at Stoke. Bilic, who managed West Ham between 2015 and 2017, became Watford’s ninth manager in three years after Rob Edwards was sacked on Monday following a torrid run of just one win in seven Championship games. Goals from Ismaïla Sarr, Ken Sema, Keinan Davis and Vakoun Bayo secured an impressive win – the club’s biggest victory since hammering Bristol City 6-0 in February 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Man City vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Erling Haaland is set for his Manchester derby debut when the two-time defending champions host the rapidly improving Red Devils at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Six weeks ago, Manchester United had not a single point from their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Akanji
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Johan Djourou
Person
John Stones
ESPN

Tottenham's Antonio Conte hits out at Juventus links: 'Disrespectful' to both clubs

Antonio Conte has branded speculation linking him with the Juventus job as "disrespectful" and said there is no rush to sign a new contract at Tottenham. Reports in Italy during the international break suggested the 53-year-old was open to rejoining the Turin-based club, where he won three consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014.
MLS
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City have future strategy without me'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the club will be able to progress after his departure because it has a "strategy" in place. The 51-year-old is in the final year of his contract, though he has given no indication he intends to leave. Since joining City from Bayern Munich in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

C﻿rystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester United#Borussia Dortmund#Swiss#Imago Pressinphoto
BBC

A﻿rsenal 3-1 Tottenham: What Arteta said

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport: "They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game. On Thomas Partey's goal: "We have been waiting for that one. For what he has been through I am so happy for him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture

Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
POLITICS
SB Nation

Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report

Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arteta: Arsenal have learned from Tottenham embarrassment

Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal squad are better equipped to handle the emotion of a north London derby than when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in May. The Gunners host rivals Spurs at Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime aiming to extend their stay at the top of the Premier League -- almost five months after a damaging defeat helped Antonio Conte's side pip them to Champions League qualification.
MLS
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy