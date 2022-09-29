'This Gives Other People An Opportunity' - Matt Beard Looks Ahead To Liverpool Women Cup Tie

Liverpool women's manager Matt Beard shares his thoughts ahead of the Reds next fixture in the FA Women's Continental Tyres Cup this coming Sunday.

Reds women's boss Matt Beard has confirmed he is looking to give other players more opportunities when it comes to this season's match day starting eleven.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Cup tie against Sunderland, Beard admits the game has come at the right time, allowing him the chance to view and experiment with the squad.

"We now head to Sunderland for the FA Women’s Continental Tyres Cup (kick-off 11.30am BST at Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground)," Beard said speaking to Liverpoolfc.com .

"I’ll be able to look after the players who are heading off on international duty after the game.

"This gives me the ideal opportunity to give minutes to players who haven’t played as many minutes as they would have liked so far.

"Robey [Leighanne Robe], Eartha Cumings, Carla Humphrey, Charlotte Wardlaw and Furney [Rachel Furness] and Yana could get more minutes under their belt," added Beard.

"I see it as an opportunity now for shirts to be claimed. This cup game has come at the right time for us in the sense of balancing the minutes, especially with the international break.

"There are some big games coming up for the likes of Wales during this international break, so we need to make sure that our players go away fresh because after the last one Ceri Holland and Rhiannon Roberts had a few issues.

"Everyone has been working incredibly hard in training. When you lose a game, you want to see reactions and this definitely gives other people an opportunity to stake a claim going forward.

"There are no easy games in the Barclays Women’s Super League. After the international break, we’ve got Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City – but this is what we want, this is where we are. We’ve got to take confidence from how we have been doing.

"We can’t just let one night affect 16 months of what has been really, really positive for us. Thanks so much for your support."

