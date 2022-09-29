A giant fibreglass red anthurium formed the centrepiece to Jonathan Anderson’s SS23 show for Loewe. The clinically-white space, lit by bright morning daylight, was a familiar one. It was here that he showed his game-changing SS22 collection last year, the one with all those harpooned jersey dresses and Duchampian lipstick-heeled stilettos. Ever since that seminal show, Jonathan has been leaning into the art of surrealism as an exploration of fashion’s — and therefore society’s — relationship with technology. He has carved out an interesting space in the industry: What can fashion for the digital age look like at a house that is all about handcraft?

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 23 HOURS AGO