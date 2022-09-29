Read full article on original website
In brief: Three Times a Countess; Queen High; Nina Simone’s Gum – review
Raine Spencer is best remembered today as the stepmother of Diana, Princess of Wales, but, as Gaudoin reveals in her enthralling and revelatory biography, the countess also led a tempestuous existence. Gaudoin elegantly depicts the esoteric life of an aristocrat, nicknamed ‘“Acid Raine” by her unimpressed stepdaughter, whose stormy relationships with her husbands and family were only equalled by an extravagant attitude towards fun that saw her remark, while on the verge of matrimony, “what you give out, you get back like a boomerang”.
The death of chic
Francis Bacon is chic, fry-ups are chic, being happy is chic – according to the notoriously unhappy-about-everything Daily Mail – and Lorde’s Prada coat is chic. Bottega Veneta has resurrected chic, heroin isn’t chic anymore, but ketamine is, and being a disappointment to your family is chic. None of these words mean anything.
SS23 fashion is obsessed with Stanley Kubrick
Fashion designers are very much in their cinephile era right now. Alessandro Michele, an avid movie buff, extended the Gucci-verse’s Hollywood vision to Steven Spielberg’s weird 80s Christmas film Gremlins. Nicolas Winding Refn designed an eerie dystopian panopticon that smacked of one of the director’s messed-up thrillers to showcase Prada’s SS23 collection. Then there’s Saint Laurent, who are currently funding Pedro Almodóvar to make the super gay and horny western of his dreams, which he unsuccessfully pitched as the plot to Brokeback Mountain two decades ago.
Loewe continued their exploration of the hyper-surreal for SS23
A giant fibreglass red anthurium formed the centrepiece to Jonathan Anderson’s SS23 show for Loewe. The clinically-white space, lit by bright morning daylight, was a familiar one. It was here that he showed his game-changing SS22 collection last year, the one with all those harpooned jersey dresses and Duchampian lipstick-heeled stilettos. Ever since that seminal show, Jonathan has been leaning into the art of surrealism as an exploration of fashion’s — and therefore society’s — relationship with technology. He has carved out an interesting space in the industry: What can fashion for the digital age look like at a house that is all about handcraft?
Rick Owens SS23 was an ode to Hollywood's Cleopatra
Not since the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb precisely a century ago has Egypt — the ancient land of pharaohs and pyramids — been such a font of inspiration for designers. Rick Owens has been spending time there, so much so that he named his SS23 show after Edfu, the ancient Egyptian temple just outside of Luxor on the west bank of the Nile.
