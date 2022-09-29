ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County, St. Cloud to reopen sandbag distribution sites Saturday at 2pm

Many locations in Osceola County that have never experienced flooding before were negatively impacted by the heavy rains and flooding from Hurricane Ian. Areas across the County still experiencing extreme historic levels of flooding include Shingle Creek, portions of Buenaventura Lakes, Pebble Point, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas like parts of Poinciana.
Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
BREAKING: No school for OCPS students Monday, Oct. 3

West Orange and Southwest Orange parents of Orange County Public Schools students wanting their lives to return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian will have to wait one more day. OCPS officials announced Saturday, Oct. 1, that all district schools will remain closed Monday, Oct. 3. "Unfortunately, after consultation with Orange...
Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida

The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
Updating Hurricane Ian News: Orange County Public schools remaining closed on Monday; trash collection resumes

Orange County Public Schools remain closed on Monday. The Orange County Public School District released the following statement to OCPS parents/students and also on its Facebook page:. "OCPS families,. We appreciate your cooperation and patience during Hurricane Ian. We hope you and your family remained safe. Now that the storm...
Evacuations issued in Osceola County as flood waters continue to rise

Osceola county continues to see historic levels of flooding days after Hurricane Ian moved through the region, and those waters are expected to continue to rise in some areas for the next four days. Shingle Creek, portions of Buenaventura Lakes, Pebble, Point and other low-lying and flood-prones areas like parts...
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Kissimmee residents rush to get valuables from homes as water levels rise

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - As a mandatory evacuation is enforced at a retirement village in Kissimmee, deputies are closing roads as the water level continues to rise. Osceola County officials are warning residents along Shingle Creek, Reedy Creek and Boggy Creek to leave their homes as the water rises. Kissimmee resident...
