Read full article on original website
Related
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Top Gear: Botswana Special Free Online
Jeremy, James and Richard each buy a used two-wheel drive car for £1500 and drive it for 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres) across Botswana from the Zimbabwe border across the Makgadikgadi salt plains and through the Okavango Delta to the Namibian border. The Stig's African cousin also makes an appearance.
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week – September, 26,2022
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/22/22 to 09/28/22). Here are some highlights from this week. Andor is leading our streaming charts, a hit among critics and audiences, and arguably the best Star Wars series yet. Netflix secures three movies on this week’s ranking, with...
NFL Fans Furious About Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football Broadcast… Again
Another week of NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, and… fans are still having issues with their broadcast quality. From buffering to audio desyncing and more. It’s enough to make you think it might not just be the internet quality of the folks watching at home. If...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
AdWeek
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch Akiba Maid War: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub and Dub
Akihabara in Japan is considered one of the quirkiest places, and fans are getting a new anime in Fall 2022 revolving around this fantastic place and its infamous maid cafés. But where can you watch Akiba Maid War?. What Is Akiba Maid War About?. click to enlarge. + 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream 2019 GFRIEND ASIA TOUR 'GO GO GFRIEND!' Free Online
Go Go GFriend! is GFriend's 2nd Asia tour. The tour was held at South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, and Japan. Is 2019 GFRIEND ASIA TOUR 'GO GO GFRIEND!' on Netflix?. 2019 GFRIEND ASIA TOUR 'GO GO GFRIEND!' is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series...
‘Let the Right One In’ and More Shows and Movies Streaming on Showtime in October 2022
A new vampire drama arrives on Showtime just in time for spooky season. Plus, the docuseries 'The Lincoln Project' also premieres in October.
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
‘The Walking Dead’ final episodes: How to watch and where to stream
The Walking Dead is finally closing its curtains with the third part of its 11th and final season set to premiere on AMC Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9/8c. The series finale is scheduled to premiere Nov. 20, 2022. Those who want to watch the season 11 part 3 premiere live,...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream WWE - The True Story of WrestleMania Free Online
WWE - The True Story of WrestleMania. Cast: Vince McMahon John Cena Paul Michael Lévesque Randy Orton Michael Hickenbottom. It is the most anticipated yearly event in Sports Entertainment, an annual pop culture touch point. For more than 25 years, WrestleMania has hosted the biggest matches, the biggest stars, and the biggest celebrities. Now for the first time ever, the story of WrestleMania is told from its early beginnings through the week-long spectacular it has become, routinely drawing fans from all 50 states and around the world. This documentary feature includes new and insightful interviews from the superstars and creative forces behind the event.
WWE・
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill Free Online
Best sites to watch Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill - Last updated on Sep 30, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Apple iTunes Microsoft Store Google Play Movies YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: Tubi...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Jennifer Lopez: Let's Get Loud Free Online
Best sites to watch Jennifer Lopez: Let's Get Loud - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Jennifer Lopez: Let's Get Loud online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Jennifer Lopez: Let's Get Loud on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek - Live! Free Online
Best sites to watch Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek - Live! - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek - Live! online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek - Live! on this page.
thedigitalfix.com
Ambulance is now streaming on Amazon Prime
Looking for a new action movie to watch this weekend? Well, look no further, film fans, because Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has got you covered. Michael Bay’s latest drama movie starring the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ambulance, is now available to watch on the platform for subscribers.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom Free Online
Cast: Akiko Yajima Miki Narahashi Keiji Fujiwara Satomi Korogi. Shin-chan's parents have turned into animals, and environmental extremists are to blame! Shin-chan's going to have to put things right. Is Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom on Netflix?. Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom is currently not on Netflix. Movies...
Digital Trends
Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV when you subscribe today
When it comes to the best live TV streaming services, one has stood at the top of our list for awhile now: Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV streaming bundle, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+, is one of the best values in the world of digital entertainment and a very attractive proposition for those looking to cut the cord and replace a cable or satellite TV subscription with a complete streaming package. This discount makes it an even more attractive proposition: For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV and get their first three months for $20 off, enjoying a total savings of $60.
Comments / 0