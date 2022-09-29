ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
technewstoday.com

Tablet Touch Screen Not Working? Here are 12 Proven Ways to Fix It

Modern tablets incorporate a touch screen for easy navigation. But sometimes they cease to work and create problems. Many users reported that they faced an occasional unresponsive screen. It mostly happens when you use a tablet while on charge or due to high RAM usage. The tablet touch screen can...
technewstoday.com

8 Ways to Fix PS5 Buzzing Noises

The latest Sony console is reliable and quiet, even silent, compared to the PS4. So, noises coming out of the console are never a good sign. If you’re experiencing these issues, we’re teaching you how to fix PS5 buzzing noises. The PS5 may have nuzzling, crackling, or ticking...
technewstoday.com

[Solve] “USB Device Over Current Status Detected” Error

The Error message “USB device over current status” is a BIOS error that pops up when you boot up your PC. If you encounter this error, the system shuts down automatically after a few seconds. This is an attempt from the operating system to protect your motherboard from aggravating further damage.
technewstoday.com

How to Connect Two TVs Together?

You might have seen a TV store or media house showing the same content on multiple screens. If you have ever wondered how they do it, it is possible with devices like HDMI Splitter and Chromecast. By connecting two TVs together, you can watch live media content on two TVs...
technewstoday.com

How to Update Drivers on Acer Laptop (Step-By-Step Guide)

Device drivers run on the kernel level of the OS (Operating System) by translating the information between the OS and the hardware. You may need to update the drivers of your Acer laptop in order to maintain system stability, enhance performance and preserve health. Not only do the driver update...
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “This Plugin is Not Supported” on Google Chrome

Many users have reported being met with the “This plugin is not supported” on Google Chrome while accessing media contents like video, audio and calendar. As we have gathered, this issue mostly has to do with outdated plugins in older website versions. However, there are other issues like cache memory that could be the culprit of this issue.
technewstoday.com

How to Check RAM DDR Type on Windows (5 Effective Ways)

Did you recently install a new RAM stick on your PC? If so, you definitely want to check the DDR type to ensure that the seller didn’t trick you. Well, there’s a misconception among most users that the more RAM storage you have, the better. Although your primary memory size is an essential factor while installing RAM, you should always ensure that you’re using the right DDR type to optimize your performance.
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “Windows Protected Your PC” Error

The Windows Protected Your PC message generally appears to alert you that you are about to run a file with no authentic source or is possibly unsafe for the system. This warning message is part of a security feature known as the Windows Defender SmartScreen. If you see this message...
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “Selected Boot Image Did Not Authenticate” Error

The “Selected boot Image did not Authenticate” error occurs whenever you are trying to boot your PC from an external drive when Secure Boot is enabled. It also occurs when you attempt to boot to an Operating System (OS) that does not support this option, regardless if it’s on a single-boot or a multi-boot system.
technewstoday.com

Beginner’s Guide on How to Set Up Firestick

With an Amazon Firestick, you can enjoy endless streaming by connecting it to your Smart TV. But, if you have recently purchased a Firestick, you must set it up first to access the contents. You might also have to setup again if you have performed a factory reset on your Fire TV Stick.
People

Right Now, Amazon's Fashion Deals Are Up to 68% Off — and the Prime Early Access Sale Hasn't Even Started Yet

Save big on cute sweaters, cozy loungewear, and trending footwear  Get your credit cards ready, bargain hunters! You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score major savings on wardrobe upgrades.  Ahead of the holiday season, Amazon announced its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, a 48-hour shopping event with Prime Day-level deals across virtually every category. The mega sale doesn't officially start until Tuesday, October 11, but Amazon is already dropping fashion deals that you can shop right now.  Whether your closet is in need of staple fall...
technewstoday.com

How to Downgrade Windows 11 to 10

Windows 11 comes with tons of new features and design overhauls; however, not everyone might prefer it. If you too are hooked on Windows 10, Microsoft does give an option to revert. But the catch is you can revert back only within 10 days of upgrading to Windows 11 using that feature.
technewstoday.com

How to Apply Formula to Entire Column in Excel

While working with an Excel spreadsheet, you perform countless calculations across cells in multiple columns. So, you most likely will encounter a situation where you have the same formula that you can apply to an entire column. Fortunately, Excel provides us with various ways to do so. You just need...
technewstoday.com

How to Scan QR Code on Phone Screen

The QR (Quick Response) code has simplified our life in many ways. It’s a simple technology that has gone mainstream and has become a vital tool for a fast and convenient way to perform specific tasks. If you have noticed, it’s found almost everywhere around us. You can use it to share Wi-Fi, make a payment, open specific websites, etc.
technewstoday.com

How to Connect Roku to WiFi With or Without Remote

Roku streaming devices provide endless entertainment to their users. But, to enjoy the streaming experience, you must connect it to a strong Wi-Fi connection. There can be several instances when you might need to reconnect your device to Wi-Fi. If you have recently performed a factory reset on your Roku or reset the network connection, you must join a Wi-Fi network again.
