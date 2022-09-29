ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

'Unbelievable', 'strange' and 'frustrating' - is VAR letting Premier League down?

The Premier League returned on Saturday with its usual cocktail of drama, excitement and controversy - with refereeing decisions and VAR once again a big talking point. Following his side's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested refereeing and VAR in England is not at the required level, having seen his player Emerson Royal sent off for a second-half foul on Gabriel Martinelli.
CBS Sports

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher the hero as manager Graham Potter gets first Blues victory against Crystal Palace

After the Graham Potter era sputtered to a start with a Champions League draw to RB Salzburg, a late winner from Conor Gallagher secured a 2-1 victory for the Blues over Crystal Palace in their new maanger's Premier League debut. The attack is still a concern for Chelsea as it took a late moment of brilliance for Gallagher to score the winner though Chelsea did finally got a goal from their number nine in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, which is a good sign after their struggles to get goal production under previous manager Thomas Tuchel.
The Guardian

Watford demolish shaky Stoke to give Slaven Bilic something to build on

Slaven Bilic enjoyed a memorable start to life as Watford boss with a fine 4-0 victory at Stoke. Bilic, who managed West Ham between 2015 and 2017, became Watford’s ninth manager in three years after Rob Edwards was sacked on Monday following a torrid run of just one win in seven Championship games. Goals from Ismaïla Sarr, Ken Sema, Keinan Davis and Vakoun Bayo secured an impressive win – the club’s biggest victory since hammering Bristol City 6-0 in February 2021.
The Guardian

Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford

About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
BBC

A﻿ Nunez hot streak may be on the way

H﻿e may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez. A﻿s the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.
The Guardian

Tough at the top: opportunity knocks as Arsenal and Spurs collide again

Both teams are eyeing a high league finish but first of all, Mikel Arteta will want to erase painful memories of last encounter. This time, it is game on. After Arsenal successfully requested to postpone the last north London derby because they were lacking 15 first-teamers, the annoyance along Seven Sisters Road only really subsided once the final whistle blew on the rescheduled fixture. The switch turned it into a de facto shootout for Champions League qualification; Tottenham won resoundingly, if not without controversy, on a stormy May night at their home and the issue was duly settled.
BBC

A﻿rsenal 3-1 Tottenham: What Arteta said

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport: "They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game. On Thomas Partey's goal: "We have been waiting for that one. For what he has been through I am so happy for him.
BBC

Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture

Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
