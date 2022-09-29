ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Fix “This Plugin is Not Supported” on Google Chrome

Many users have reported being met with the “This plugin is not supported” on Google Chrome while accessing media contents like video, audio and calendar. As we have gathered, this issue mostly has to do with outdated plugins in older website versions. However, there are other issues like cache memory that could be the culprit of this issue.
How to Use Filter Function on Google Sheets (Detailed Guide)

As the name suggests, the filter function on Google Sheets filters specific data on your spreadsheet. Using it, you can easily view the desired part of a large dataset without searching for it manually. Also, it allows you to enter multiple conditions, which further helps in narrowing down the data.
How to Freeze Rows and Columns on Google Sheets

While using Sheets, you may feel the need to lock specific rows or columns while scrolling through the grid. Google Sheets has the feature where you can lock rows and columns from the Freeze tool. Using this feature, you could freeze the top and range of rows/columns from the top.
Tablet Touch Screen Not Working? Here are 12 Proven Ways to Fix It

Modern tablets incorporate a touch screen for easy navigation. But sometimes they cease to work and create problems. Many users reported that they faced an occasional unresponsive screen. It mostly happens when you use a tablet while on charge or due to high RAM usage. The tablet touch screen can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Sheets#Google Spreadsheet#The Cell#Detect
How to Apply Formula to Entire Column in Excel

While working with an Excel spreadsheet, you perform countless calculations across cells in multiple columns. So, you most likely will encounter a situation where you have the same formula that you can apply to an entire column. Fortunately, Excel provides us with various ways to do so. You just need...
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
[Solve] “USB Device Over Current Status Detected” Error

The Error message “USB device over current status” is a BIOS error that pops up when you boot up your PC. If you encounter this error, the system shuts down automatically after a few seconds. This is an attempt from the operating system to protect your motherboard from aggravating further damage.
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler

Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
How to Fix “Selected Boot Image Did Not Authenticate” Error

The “Selected boot Image did not Authenticate” error occurs whenever you are trying to boot your PC from an external drive when Secure Boot is enabled. It also occurs when you attempt to boot to an Operating System (OS) that does not support this option, regardless if it’s on a single-boot or a multi-boot system.
How to clean iPhone charging port WITHOUT breaking it

KEEPING your iPhone in tip-top shape is important if you want it to last. Cleaning a grubby charging port is one simple way to ensure your iPhone is working as it should. It's important to clean your iPhone charging port with care. After all, if you mess with the Lightning...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
How to Downgrade Windows 11 to 10

Windows 11 comes with tons of new features and design overhauls; however, not everyone might prefer it. If you too are hooked on Windows 10, Microsoft does give an option to revert. But the catch is you can revert back only within 10 days of upgrading to Windows 11 using that feature.
