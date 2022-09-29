Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Base System Device Driver Error in Device Manager
The error “Base system device driver” appears after you install a new Windows update. You may notice a yellow unrecognized device labeled “Base system device” in the device manager. This means your PC cannot recognize a device connected to it. The device may still work, but...
AMD Ryzen 7950X CPU is already breaking records, and without exotic cooling
AMD’s incoming Zen 4 flagship has already broken CPU world records using standard liquid cooling, outperforming previous records that have used exotic cooling (like liquid nitrogen or similar). The Ryzen 7950X set the records for the rankings on HWBOT, with two overclocking experts – Sampson and Blueleader – achieving...
technewstoday.com
[Solve] “USB Device Over Current Status Detected” Error
The Error message “USB device over current status” is a BIOS error that pops up when you boot up your PC. If you encounter this error, the system shuts down automatically after a few seconds. This is an attempt from the operating system to protect your motherboard from aggravating further damage.
technewstoday.com
How to Update Drivers on Acer Laptop (Step-By-Step Guide)
Device drivers run on the kernel level of the OS (Operating System) by translating the information between the OS and the hardware. You may need to update the drivers of your Acer laptop in order to maintain system stability, enhance performance and preserve health. Not only do the driver update...
This whole high-end gaming PC is cheaper than an RTX 4090
Enjoy some serious high-end 4K gaming on this RX 6800 XT system.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU benchmark leak has some folks disappointed
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card, which will hit the shelves in under two weeks now, has been spotted in fresh leaked benchmarks which have caused a touch of disappointment among some folks. The GPU has been run through its paces in the Geekbench CUDA test as flagged up by...
RTX 3070 Laptop Deals: All the Models You Can Buy Right Now
We help you find RTX 3070-powered gaming laptop deals.
Ars Technica
Rewritten OpenGL drivers make AMD’s GPUs “up to 72%” faster in some pro apps
Most development effort in graphics drivers these days, whether you're talking about Nvidia, Intel, or AMD, is focused on new APIs like DirectX 12 or Vulkan, increasingly advanced upscaling technologies, and specific improvements for new game releases. But this year, AMD has also been focusing on an old problem area for its graphics drivers: OpenGL performance.
TechRadar
More Intel Arc GPUs get confirmed prices, and Nvidia should be worried
Intel is pushing ahead with its planned launch for the Intel Arc A7 desktop graphics cards, confirming pricing for the Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition (LE), having already confirmed the price and release date for the regular A770. While the latter card sits in the middle at $329, the...
technewstoday.com
RDR_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD Error in Windows – How to fix it
When there’s trouble inside the Server Message Block (SMB) redirector file system, the computer crashes with a Blue Screen error displaying the Stop code: RDR_FILE_SYSTEM. The SMB redirector component is a file-sharing protocol used to transfer data between two or more computers and issues within this component are an ideal source of this error.
technewstoday.com
Tablet Touch Screen Not Working? Here are 12 Proven Ways to Fix It
Modern tablets incorporate a touch screen for easy navigation. But sometimes they cease to work and create problems. Many users reported that they faced an occasional unresponsive screen. It mostly happens when you use a tablet while on charge or due to high RAM usage. The tablet touch screen can...
The best cheap PS5 SSD deals in September 2022
We're rounding up all the best cheap PS5 SSD deals available online in both the US and UK with discounted rates on some of our favorite models for less
What to expect from Microsoft's fall 2022 Surface hardware event
Microsoft is gearing up for its annual Surface fall event, with this year being a special milestone as the company celebrates the 10th anniversary of Surface. As we always do here at Windows Central, here’s a roundup of everything we're hearing and expecting to see Microsoft announce at this year’s Surface event.
technewstoday.com
5 Ways to Fix “Preparing To Configure Windows”
At times, during boot, your PC takes a long time to load with a message “Preparing To Configure Windows” on the screen. This process can take a few minutes to several hours to complete, which leaves you unable to use your system to perform any tasks for the duration.
How much? These third-party RTX 4090 graphics cards are already $2,000 or more
I dread to think how much they'll cost once resellers get their hands on them.
moneytalksnews.com
Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
New Alienware Aurora R15 features 13th Gen Intel CPU, NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPU, up to 'double-digit' performance gains
Dell's new Alienware Aurora R15 runs on the latest internals from NVIDIA and Intel. The company promises "double-digit" performance gains while running cooler.
Meet the world's first 2 TERABYTE microSD card!
Don't get too excited though folks - it's only a prototype at this stage, though you might be able to buy one in 2023
