technewstoday.com

How to Fix Base System Device Driver Error in Device Manager

The error “Base system device driver” appears after you install a new Windows update. You may notice a yellow unrecognized device labeled “Base system device” in the device manager. This means your PC cannot recognize a device connected to it. The device may still work, but...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

[Solve] “USB Device Over Current Status Detected” Error

The Error message “USB device over current status” is a BIOS error that pops up when you boot up your PC. If you encounter this error, the system shuts down automatically after a few seconds. This is an attempt from the operating system to protect your motherboard from aggravating further damage.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Update Drivers on Acer Laptop (Step-By-Step Guide)

Device drivers run on the kernel level of the OS (Operating System) by translating the information between the OS and the hardware. You may need to update the drivers of your Acer laptop in order to maintain system stability, enhance performance and preserve health. Not only do the driver update...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU benchmark leak has some folks disappointed

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card, which will hit the shelves in under two weeks now, has been spotted in fresh leaked benchmarks which have caused a touch of disappointment among some folks. The GPU has been run through its paces in the Geekbench CUDA test as flagged up by...
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Rewritten OpenGL drivers make AMD’s GPUs “up to 72%” faster in some pro apps

Most development effort in graphics drivers these days, whether you're talking about Nvidia, Intel, or AMD, is focused on new APIs like DirectX 12 or Vulkan, increasingly advanced upscaling technologies, and specific improvements for new game releases. But this year, AMD has also been focusing on an old problem area for its graphics drivers: OpenGL performance.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

More Intel Arc GPUs get confirmed prices, and Nvidia should be worried

Intel is pushing ahead with its planned launch for the Intel Arc A7 desktop graphics cards, confirming pricing for the Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition (LE), having already confirmed the price and release date for the regular A770. While the latter card sits in the middle at $329, the...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

RDR_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD Error in Windows – How to fix it

When there’s trouble inside the Server Message Block (SMB) redirector file system, the computer crashes with a Blue Screen error displaying the Stop code: RDR_FILE_SYSTEM. The SMB redirector component is a file-sharing protocol used to transfer data between two or more computers and issues within this component are an ideal source of this error.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Tablet Touch Screen Not Working? Here are 12 Proven Ways to Fix It

Modern tablets incorporate a touch screen for easy navigation. But sometimes they cease to work and create problems. Many users reported that they faced an occasional unresponsive screen. It mostly happens when you use a tablet while on charge or due to high RAM usage. The tablet touch screen can...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

5 Ways to Fix “Preparing To Configure Windows”

At times, during boot, your PC takes a long time to load with a message “Preparing To Configure Windows” on the screen. This process can take a few minutes to several hours to complete, which leaves you unable to use your system to perform any tasks for the duration.
SOFTWARE
moneytalksnews.com

Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
COMPUTERS

