Read full article on original website
Related
Huskers Hold off Hoosiers
ThotDoc's Brain Droppings on the Indiana game. The Nebraska Cornhuskers dominated the fourth quarter and defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 35-21.
Penn State running back no longer on roster
The future of the Penn State running game looks to be in pretty solid shape with freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. But after Penn State’s latest win against Northwestern, head coach James Franklin announced one of veteran running backs is no longer a part of the program. Franklin announced Devyn Ford was no longer on the roster when asked about his absence on the sidelines during Penn State’s Week 5 win at home against Northwestern. “Devyn Ford is no longer on the team,” Franklin announced on Saturday. “He’s decided that he wanted to focus on academics. And we wish him the...
The biggest problem with USC football has nothing to do with the Trojans themselves
Does the 2022 USC football team have flaws? Of course it does. We can see that the rush defense still isn’t where it needs to be. We can see that when an opponent — even one as mediocre as Arizona State — doesn’t throw four interceptions and is able to protect the ball reasonably well, USC will give up more points and will struggle to firmly put a team away as soon as possible. ASU was still in the game when the fourth quarter began, though USC did have a two-score lead instead of the uneasy four-point edge it had at halftime.
Comments / 0