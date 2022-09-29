Twin sister design duo Laura and Deanna Fanning are the masterminds behind Kiko Kostadinov‘s womenswear, and increasingly becoming influential figures in Kostadinov’s footwear and accessories world. The house’s Trivia bag has become a bit of a viral sensation, with everyone from fashion editors to Iris Law and Bella Hadid carrying one as of late, while teasers online have seen the duo step into the world of collaboration heavier than ever with the Kiko Kostadinov x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x ASICS preview. These moments seem to inform the overarching taste level of Kiko Kostadinov’s output — you can rest assured menswear will follow the Fanning sisters’ path. Now, as part of Paris Fashion Week, the duo has presented their collection for Spring/Summer 2023.

