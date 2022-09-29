Read full article on original website
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
FIFA・
In one tiny German town, nobody worries about energy bills
While most Europeans are watching their energy bills soar as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of natural gas, oil and electricity, the tiny German town of Feldheim has been energy self-sufficient for a decade
‘It’s scary – things are escalating fast’: protesters fill UK streets to highlight climate crisis and cost of living
Organisers hail largest wave of simultaneous protests seen in Britain for years as people turn out in over 50 towns and cities
Huge expansion of oil pipelines endangering climate, says report
More than 24,000km of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a distance equivalent to almost twice the Earth’s diameter, a report has revealed. The projects, led by the US, Russia, China and India, are “dramatically at odds with plans to limit global warming to 1.5C or 2C”, the researchers said.
I flew on the world's 4th longest flight in a 'Skycouch' — an economy seat that converts into a bed — and it was a lifesaver on the 16-hour journey
Air New Zealand is revolutionizing long-haul travel by offering unique sleep options in economy, like its Skycouch, which lets passengers lie flat.
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years
Germans urged to switch off Christmas lights this year to cut energy usage as Russia keeps tight hold on Europe's gas supply
There should be one lit-up Christmas tree for each community in Germany to save energy and the environment, Deutsche Umwelthilfe said.
CNBC
Germany agrees 200 billion euro package to shield against surging energy prices
A temporary electricity price brake will subsidize basic consumption for consumers and small and medium-sized companies. Sales tax on gas will fall to 7% from 19%. In its efforts to cut its dependence on Russian energy, Germany is also promoting the expansion of renewable energy and developing liquefied gas terminals.
174 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away rampaging fans left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
FIFA・
Offshore wind farms are 125 times better for US taxpayers than oil and gas
Economic gains are calculated from lease sale rates per acre.
Washington Examiner
Democrats must not be allowed to replicate Europe's energy disaster
In the Alpine nation of Austria , where I currently live, residents are receiving the euro equivalent of $490 as a " climate and anti-inflation " bonus. This will be a godsend for those struggling with rocketing European energy prices and sustained inflation . Other European nations are doing the same, as well as more than a dozen U.S. states. But doling out millions of dollars without increased economic production will likely do more to ratchet up inflation than minimize it. The Federal Reserve admitted as much in July. It certainly won’t expedite the end of the energy crisis.
abandonedspaces.com
Australians Creating ‘Black Box’ to Hold World Accountable for Climate Change
Throughout the last decade, calls to action against climate change have been increasing in number. Unpredictable and unusual weather has been on the upswing, with numerous natural disasters leaving parts of the world devastated. One group of researchers, however, has decided to take matters into their own hands and are creating a “black box” to record climate data in an attempt to hold the world accountable.
Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
Germany's RWE buys Con Edison renewable portfolio for $6.8 billion
BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Germany's largest power producer RWE AG (RWEG.DE) said on Saturday it had agreed to buy Con Edison Inc's (ED.N) Clean Energy Businesses subsidiary for $6.8 billion, doubling down on the world's second-biggest renewables market.
CoinDesk
Money Laundering via Metaverse, DeFi, NFTs Targeted by EU Lawmakers’ Latest Draft
Members of the European Parliament looking to tackle money laundering want to target large crypto transactions as well as the metaverse, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), a draft bill seen by CoinDesk shows. The European Parliament is currently deliberating on an overhaul of European Union money-laundering laws proposed...
New York State Seeks Ban Of New ICE Vehicle Sales By 2035
It closely mimics California's proposal. New York is the third US state to announce a ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035. California enacted similar legislation earlier this year. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed various state agencies to change the necessary laws and regulations to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles.
Israel upbeat on draft Lebanese demarcation deal, sees gas profit-sharing
JERUSALEM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Israel gave its preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon that may lead to profit-sharing in a disputed Mediterranean gas prospect.
gcaptain.com
Norwegian Navy to Protect Offshore Oil and Gas Installations
OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) – Norway will deploy its military to protect its oil and gas installations against possible sabotage after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe spewing gas into the Baltic had been attacked, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Gas leaks as a result of...
Government warned renewables were solution to energy crisis year before Truss gas push
The government was warned renewables were the best solution to the energy crisis a year before Liz Truss’s push for new oil and gas projects, new documents show.A government briefing document for a meeting between Business Department officials and Equinor last October referenced the already record-high gas prices across the world saying: “The long-term solution to the price spike is increasing our domestic renewable generation.”Another briefing note for a meeting with BP in December noted that “the long-term solution to reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets is increasing our domestic renewable generation and transitioning away from reliance on fossil...
