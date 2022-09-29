ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
AFP

At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede

At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences. 
Washington Examiner

Democrats must not be allowed to replicate Europe's energy disaster

In the Alpine nation of Austria , where I currently live, residents are receiving the euro equivalent of $490 as a " climate and anti-inflation " bonus. This will be a godsend for those struggling with rocketing European energy prices and sustained inflation . Other European nations are doing the same, as well as more than a dozen U.S. states. But doling out millions of dollars without increased economic production will likely do more to ratchet up inflation than minimize it. The Federal Reserve admitted as much in July. It certainly won’t expedite the end of the energy crisis.
abandonedspaces.com

Australians Creating ‘Black Box’ to Hold World Accountable for Climate Change

Throughout the last decade, calls to action against climate change have been increasing in number. Unpredictable and unusual weather has been on the upswing, with numerous natural disasters leaving parts of the world devastated. One group of researchers, however, has decided to take matters into their own hands and are creating a “black box” to record climate data in an attempt to hold the world accountable.
Markets Insider

Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
CoinDesk

Money Laundering via Metaverse, DeFi, NFTs Targeted by EU Lawmakers’ Latest Draft

Members of the European Parliament looking to tackle money laundering want to target large crypto transactions as well as the metaverse, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), a draft bill seen by CoinDesk shows. The European Parliament is currently deliberating on an overhaul of European Union money-laundering laws proposed...
Motor1.com

New York State Seeks Ban Of New ICE Vehicle Sales By 2035

It closely mimics California's proposal. New York is the third US state to announce a ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035. California enacted similar legislation earlier this year. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed various state agencies to change the necessary laws and regulations to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles.
gcaptain.com

Norwegian Navy to Protect Offshore Oil and Gas Installations

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) – Norway will deploy its military to protect its oil and gas installations against possible sabotage after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe spewing gas into the Baltic had been attacked, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Gas leaks as a result of...
The Independent

Government warned renewables were solution to energy crisis year before Truss gas push

The government was warned renewables were the best solution to the energy crisis a year before Liz Truss’s push for new oil and gas projects, new documents show.A government briefing document for a meeting between Business Department officials and Equinor last October referenced the already record-high gas prices across the world saying: “The long-term solution to the price spike is increasing our domestic renewable generation.”Another briefing note for a meeting with BP in December noted that “the long-term solution to reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets is increasing our domestic renewable generation and transitioning away from reliance on fossil...
