A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Best Singles Bar (2022)
This is one of a few places in otherwise peaceful Carmel where people can party late into the night. With its sexy, cozy atmosphere and beautiful dark red lighting, Barmel is a great spot to have a drink and a conversation, occupying one of the few chairs at the bar. That becomes virtually impossible on weekend nights when it’s crowded – which just means more singles to meet, even if now you have to stand rather than sit, shout rather than talk. Barmel dances Friday and Saturday nights, when local DJs start doing their stuff at 10pm. The music is whatever is hot; think American Top 40 extended by some mainstream house and hip-hop. And if you hit it off with someone on the dance floor, there is even an option for bottle service with a moon-shaped comfy booth.
Best Restaurant—Carmel (2022)
Ocean between Lincoln and Dolores, Carmel (831) 624-2569, pangeagrillcarmel.com. To stand out in a dining destination like Carmel takes, well, what Pangea’s got. And that’s breakfast, lunch and dinner, all of it solid. You can stop in for a benedict and a breakfast cocktail—they serve them, and should be rightly applauded for it—return at noon for a burger and a cocktail, and check in for a dinner of lobster ravioli or a rack of lamb with another cocktail. This place is great. The menu strives to bring fusion flavors together, east and west. Did we mention the breakfast cocktails?
Best Place To Drink Next To A Celebrity (2022)
26270 Dolores St., Carmel, (831) 624-6436, missionranchcarmel.com. As the law of gravitational force goes, an object with mass will attract another object with mass, and the bigger the mass, the greater the force. In the solar system of celebrities, Clint Eastwood carries a lot of weight, to say the least. So when the actor, director and former mayor of Carmel opens up a bar, restaurant and hotel combo, of course it’s going to pull in the likes of Ray Romano, Jay Leno and other bigwigs who happen to be passing through because of world-renowned events like Car Week and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (weren’t we just talking about that?). But it’s not just big tourist days – it’s not uncommon for us normies to spot a celebrity on a regular old Tuesday. Sip on that.
Best Bar For Gen Xers (2022)
426 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 655-2337; Mission and 7th, Carmel, (831) 293-8621; 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. (831) 800-3332, asb.beer. The Best Selection award applies to all Alvarado Street locations, Carmel and Salinas as well as the original spot in downtown Monterey. There is a core of beers always on tap and a handwritten list on the chalkboard. Yes, you can open it on your phone with the barcode scanner app, but we’re also talking about Gen Xers here. Xers were the generation that came of age during the first waves of the craft beer revolution, so it’s fitting that this is their top stop – but of course other generations are allowed to bask in all the craft beer glory, too.
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
Truly A Modern Masterpiece in Carmel Valley Features Stunning Contemporary Design and An Impressive List of Amenities Seeking $11.95 Million
The Home in Carmel Valley, a gated estate amongst the rolling hillsides of world-renowned Tehama Golf Club offers a stunning and private setting, an impressive list of amenities is now available for sale. This house located at 10 Alta Madera Ave, Carmel Valley, California offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Tim Allen (Phone: 831-264-1564) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Carmel Valley.
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
Best Restaurant For Takeout (2022) | Best Chinese (2022)
Mission and 7th, Carmel (831) 624-8518, tommyswokcarmel.com. Chinese and takeout are food categories that go together like peanut butter and jelly. Or in the case of Tommy’s Wok, like broccoli and beef or sweet and sour in sauce form. But there are more than just American-Chinese staples—think orange chicken and mu shu pork. This Carmel restaurant also offers a variety of dim sum options, like fluffy and sticky steamed pork buns and a variety of simple and delicate dumplings, or soups that are a meal unto themselves. You know, all things that make unpackaging those iconic white takeaway boxes so much more satisfying.
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Cal State school applications open soon. What parents and students need to know
College application season is a stressful time for high school seniors. The process requires time and research to make the right decision for your educational future. As California’s 23 state schools begin their application period on Oct. 1 for the Fall 2023 school year, The Bee gathered key application requirements to help students and their parents navigate this time. Here’s what we found:
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still in operation […]
Prop. 28 has the support of Dr. Dre and Sylvester Stallone. But what would it do?
Voters searching the state’s official election guide for arguments against Proposition 28 will find a blank page. This rare occurrence reflects the nearly universal support for the measure, which would guarantee minimum funding for arts and music education in all k-12 public schools. Perhaps most importantly, for voters, the initiative would do so without creating new taxes.
John Amaral of The Nunes Company Comments on Iceberg Market
SALINAS, CA - We’ve been keeping an eye on the Iceberg market, especially in light of high temperatures and rain in California. According to last week’s report from The Source, light supplies are expected as yields continue to suffer with all suppliers. I reached out to John Amaral,...
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
Play Ball
Root, root, root for the home team. Monterey Bay F.C.’s final home game happens Sunday, Oct. 2. After that, the team will be on the road in their continued bid to snag a playoff spot. Photographed by Celia Jiménez.
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
