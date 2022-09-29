Read full article on original website
andnowuknow.com
John Amaral of The Nunes Company Comments on Iceberg Market
SALINAS, CA - We’ve been keeping an eye on the Iceberg market, especially in light of high temperatures and rain in California. According to last week’s report from The Source, light supplies are expected as yields continue to suffer with all suppliers. I reached out to John Amaral,...
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
montereycountyweekly.com
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant—Carmel (2022)
Ocean between Lincoln and Dolores, Carmel (831) 624-2569, pangeagrillcarmel.com. To stand out in a dining destination like Carmel takes, well, what Pangea’s got. And that’s breakfast, lunch and dinner, all of it solid. You can stop in for a benedict and a breakfast cocktail—they serve them, and should be rightly applauded for it—return at noon for a burger and a cocktail, and check in for a dinner of lobster ravioli or a rack of lamb with another cocktail. This place is great. The menu strives to bring fusion flavors together, east and west. Did we mention the breakfast cocktails?
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant For Takeout (2022) | Best Chinese (2022)
Mission and 7th, Carmel (831) 624-8518, tommyswokcarmel.com. Chinese and takeout are food categories that go together like peanut butter and jelly. Or in the case of Tommy’s Wok, like broccoli and beef or sweet and sour in sauce form. But there are more than just American-Chinese staples—think orange chicken and mu shu pork. This Carmel restaurant also offers a variety of dim sum options, like fluffy and sticky steamed pork buns and a variety of simple and delicate dumplings, or soups that are a meal unto themselves. You know, all things that make unpackaging those iconic white takeaway boxes so much more satisfying.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Local Beer/Brewery (2022)
426 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 655-2337; Mission and 7th, Carmel, (831) 293-8621; 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. (831) 800-3332 asb.beer. J.C. Hill and his team at Alvarado Street change things up often, so there is always something new to try. And they are not bound by an obsession with IPA—although they brew outstanding IPAs, doubles, triples, hazies and what have you. Their Monterey Beer is a classic lager style from a local 1930s recipe, for example. They prepare sour beers and slushies. Citraveza is a pilsner with West Coast accents. There’s a spontaneously fermented ode to biere de coupage, along with stouts, brown ales, barrel aged beers and more. Both the beer and the ambiance are so well loved that ASB is getting ready to open a new Oldtown Salinas location as this issue goes to print.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Winery To Visit (2022)
37700 Foothill Road, Soledad, (831) 678-4555, hahnwines.com. Sure, you could stay cloistered on the Peninsula and sample wines at Hahn’s Carmel tasting room. There are many, many worse things. However, a trip to the Hahn Estate tasting room puts you smack dab in the middle of where wine comes from. You can hang out on the deck with a vineyard view and Santa Lucia Highlands scenery, and Pinnacles National Park across the Salinas Valley. There are different experiences offered, too, such as library tastings with tons of information or ATV tours through the vineyards to watch wine being made. Maybe do this before any tasting.
KSBW.com
Rainbow fentanyl increasingly found on Central Coast, no fear its in candy officials say
MONTEREY, Calif. — As fentanyl continues to be prevalent on the Central Coast, police in Monterey said they continue to see a rise in rainbow-colored fentanyl. Rainbow fentanyl was first reported here on the Central Coast in July. On Wednesday, officials said they've seen an increase since July. “Unfortunately,...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place To Drink Next To A Celebrity (2022)
26270 Dolores St., Carmel, (831) 624-6436, missionranchcarmel.com. As the law of gravitational force goes, an object with mass will attract another object with mass, and the bigger the mass, the greater the force. In the solar system of celebrities, Clint Eastwood carries a lot of weight, to say the least. So when the actor, director and former mayor of Carmel opens up a bar, restaurant and hotel combo, of course it’s going to pull in the likes of Ray Romano, Jay Leno and other bigwigs who happen to be passing through because of world-renowned events like Car Week and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (weren’t we just talking about that?). But it’s not just big tourist days – it’s not uncommon for us normies to spot a celebrity on a regular old Tuesday. Sip on that.
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
KSBW.com
Iranian Americans living on Central Coast gathered for a freedom rally for Iran Saturday
MONTEREY, Calif. — Iranian Americans gathered in Monterey on Saturday to participate in the worldwide demonstrations. They want to remember Mahsa Amini and show their support for the Iranian people in their home country. Mahsa Amini is a 22-year-old who reportedly died while in the custody of Iran’s morality...
