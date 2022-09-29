ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

Best Restaurant—Carmel (2022)

Ocean between Lincoln and Dolores, Carmel (831) 624-2569, pangeagrillcarmel.com. To stand out in a dining destination like Carmel takes, well, what Pangea’s got. And that’s breakfast, lunch and dinner, all of it solid. You can stop in for a benedict and a breakfast cocktail—they serve them, and should be rightly applauded for it—return at noon for a burger and a cocktail, and check in for a dinner of lobster ravioli or a rack of lamb with another cocktail. This place is great. The menu strives to bring fusion flavors together, east and west. Did we mention the breakfast cocktails?
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.

Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That's partly because I think it's never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it's mostly because one of my highlights in this week's edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Best Restaurant For Takeout (2022) | Best Chinese (2022)

Mission and 7th, Carmel (831) 624-8518, tommyswokcarmel.com. Chinese and takeout are food categories that go together like peanut butter and jelly. Or in the case of Tommy’s Wok, like broccoli and beef or sweet and sour in sauce form. But there are more than just American-Chinese staples—think orange chicken and mu shu pork. This Carmel restaurant also offers a variety of dim sum options, like fluffy and sticky steamed pork buns and a variety of simple and delicate dumplings, or soups that are a meal unto themselves. You know, all things that make unpackaging those iconic white takeaway boxes so much more satisfying.
Best Place To Drink Next To A Celebrity (2022)

26270 Dolores St., Carmel, (831) 624-6436, missionranchcarmel.com. As the law of gravitational force goes, an object with mass will attract another object with mass, and the bigger the mass, the greater the force. In the solar system of celebrities, Clint Eastwood carries a lot of weight, to say the least. So when the actor, director and former mayor of Carmel opens up a bar, restaurant and hotel combo, of course it’s going to pull in the likes of Ray Romano, Jay Leno and other bigwigs who happen to be passing through because of world-renowned events like Car Week and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (weren’t we just talking about that?). But it’s not just big tourist days – it’s not uncommon for us normies to spot a celebrity on a regular old Tuesday. Sip on that.
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County

The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean's surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove's blooming "Purple Carpet", or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County's glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
Best Cannabis Dispensary (2022)

26352 Carmel Rancho Lane, Suite 100, Carmel (831) 250-7756, bigsurcannabotanicals.com. Big Sur and cannabis go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it’s fitting that the best dispensary in Monterey County has deep roots on that special region. One step into Big Sur Canna+Botanicals and guests are greeted with genuine smiles and greetings from the staff. A cozy waiting room encased in redwood and well-appointed with couches and magazines is available before meeting with the kind and informative budtenders. Seamless curbside pickup allows for a quick shopping experience with no less personal attention—and dogs in the car get treats. A must-stop for the connoisseur, or the newly curious.
