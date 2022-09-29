26270 Dolores St., Carmel, (831) 624-6436, missionranchcarmel.com. As the law of gravitational force goes, an object with mass will attract another object with mass, and the bigger the mass, the greater the force. In the solar system of celebrities, Clint Eastwood carries a lot of weight, to say the least. So when the actor, director and former mayor of Carmel opens up a bar, restaurant and hotel combo, of course it’s going to pull in the likes of Ray Romano, Jay Leno and other bigwigs who happen to be passing through because of world-renowned events like Car Week and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (weren’t we just talking about that?). But it’s not just big tourist days – it’s not uncommon for us normies to spot a celebrity on a regular old Tuesday. Sip on that.

