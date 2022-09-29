Read full article on original website
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Pub (2022)
150 W. Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 649-6496, crownandanchor.net. When everyone else is turning out the lights and heading to bed, Crown and Anchor is just getting started. This popular evening spot boasts hefty pours from their extensive bar, and the benefits of the menu aren’t just that it runs late – the food itself is beloved for good reason. Hearty British classics come standard and satisfying, like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, mushroom pie and lamb shank. They even have a vegan menu – not something pubs are known for, but here everyone is welcome.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Hotel (2022)
400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (877) 862-7552, montereyplazahotel.com. Let’s face facts: it’s much easier to enjoy some R&R in a lovely beachfront property along the Pacific Coast. At the Monterey Plaza Hotel, just steps away from historic Cannery Row, locals and visitors alike have the chance to indulge in an irresistible stay with warm hospitality and luxurious attention to minutiae – all along the ocean. Visitors can spread out on the beautiful sundeck and dip in two oversized hot tubs, or head to the Vista Blue Spa, named one of Travel & Leisure’s Top 25 Spas. Making it simple: sundeck, ocean.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place To Get Your Daily Bread (2022)
There’s a reason so many of the best restaurants in Monterey County boast Ad Astra bread on their menus – this Seaside spot slings truly excellent sourdough. And the great news is that you don’t have to get dressed up and go out to enjoy it – you can pick up loaves at markets and farmers’ markets all across the county, including in the space the bakery shares with local brewer Other Brother Beer Co. Are you a devotee of the olive loaf, the baguette, or the Thursday night pizza night tradition? You better try them all (again) just to be sure.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant— Pacific Grove (2022) | Best Restaurant In Monterey County (2022)
701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net. The logic is pretty obvious. The best restaurant in the county is bound to be the best in P.G., if it is located in P.G.—and it is. Ted and Cindy Walter’s Passionfish does food from the ocean with aplomb and ethics, leading the way on sustainable seafood and other fresh, local ingredients since opening in 1997. If you like wine with your meal, you’re in for another treat—those in the know constantly remark on the restaurant’s diverse and fairly priced wine list. Good food and good wine that speaks to the place you’re in? It’s no wonder Passionfish is a perennial reader favorite.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Late-Night Hangout (2022)
214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 657-9447, pearlhour.com. It’s hard to remember a time before Pearl Hour became the de facto gathering place, but this bar has been around for just three years. The magnetic pull comes in part from the space itself, lovingly transformed by proprietor/bartender Katie Blandin from old and dingy into elegant, with details like fresh roses on the tables and a succulent garden and fire pit in the courtyard. It also comes from consistently excellent entertainment, with local bands and DJs making regular appearances, and pop-up partnerships with local chefs. And of course it comes from Blandin’s cocktail creations, which are like works of art. Seasonal cocktails are made with seasonal fruit from local orchards. Of course if you just want a Miller High Life in those late-night hours, they have that too.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Coffee-to-Go With A Smile, If Not With A Song (2022)
Coffee Mia is beloved for its solid caffeine options, egg volcanos and crispy paninis. The service is fast and oldtime friendly, and long Sunday mornings with the paper are celebrated to the last sip. On Sundays, owner Horace Mercurio plays his charming oldies even louder and sings along with even more heart. All that while preparing a cup of coffee for you, tailored to your most peculiar wishes. Mercurio is a decent singer and a good barista. Sometimes, he has his adorable granddaughter Scarlett around, helping with little plates or coloring at her leisure at one of the tables. While a line of locals forms to get coffee and volcanos to go and live their busy lives, Coffee Mia is a pleasant place to spend an hour or two, if you have them. While the place is cash-only, Mercurio’s good mood and willingness to accommodate has no end. You can Venmo him, he says, without even bothering to check if you did. And maybe he’ll thank you for tipping, and offer up a song.
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Local Beer/Brewery (2022)
426 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 655-2337; Mission and 7th, Carmel, (831) 293-8621; 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. (831) 800-3332 asb.beer. J.C. Hill and his team at Alvarado Street change things up often, so there is always something new to try. And they are not bound by an obsession with IPA—although they brew outstanding IPAs, doubles, triples, hazies and what have you. Their Monterey Beer is a classic lager style from a local 1930s recipe, for example. They prepare sour beers and slushies. Citraveza is a pilsner with West Coast accents. There’s a spontaneously fermented ode to biere de coupage, along with stouts, brown ales, barrel aged beers and more. Both the beer and the ambiance are so well loved that ASB is getting ready to open a new Oldtown Salinas location as this issue goes to print.
montereycountyweekly.com
A visit with ghosts of Best Of past.
Erik Cushman here, checking in while basking in a gentle glow. It’s Best Of Monterey County® week here at Fremont & Williams in Seaside. If you haven’t yet read the paper: run, don't walk, to your neighborhood distribution location and pick up a copy of the elegantly designed print publication. Inside the newspaper is a 128-page guide to all things bright and beautiful in our community. Best Of Monterey County® is the biggest edition we publish every year and it requires months of preparation, demands a huge lift from everyone on staff and is a trademarked, high-profile brand for the company. This year’s model feels particularly joyful.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Clam Chowder (2022)
39 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey (831) 375-4604, oldfishermansgrotto.com. New England clam chowder, take a back seat. The best clam chowder, according to readers, is served up by Old Fisherman’s Grotto, which is famous for its “Monterey-style” chowder. It’s like the creamy New England-style but improved with the addition of more cream and garlic. How could that not be better? Enveloped in the cream are diced fresh carrots, celery and potatoes. When the fog rolls in and the Peninsula is smothered by a misty, chilly cloud, Old Fisherman Grotto’s chowder will take the chill off and fill you up at the same time.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Hiking Trail (2022)
700 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 372-3196, mprpd.org/garland-ranch-regional-park. It’s not quite accurate to call Garland Ranch a trail – it’s a vast, nearly 4,500-acre park that climbs up the southern ridge of Carmel Valley onto the doorstep of the Ventana Wilderness. It’s home to serene oak woodlands, stately redwood groves, babbling creeks, a lovely waterfall and, of course, the Carmel River which, for most of the year, flows gently toward the sea. Year in, year out, Garland garners this honor from Weekly readers because it’s a park that has something for everybody, whether a trail runner or someone just out for a casual stroll. And unlike a lot of local parks, Garland is dog-friendly, and a perfect place for humans and their best friends to stretch their legs, bathe in the forest and gaze southward into the wilds of Big Sur or up through the canopy of Garland’s majestic creeks and canyons.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Fried Chicken (2022)
1760 Fremont Blvd., Suite B1, Seaside (831) 394-2887, thebutterhouse.com. The name tells you part of what you need to know about the ethos at this spot: They don’t hold back on the good stuff. Their fried chicken—served either as a fork-and-knife item as chicken and waffles, or as the center of a hearty lunch sandwich on a brioche—is no different. It’s crispy and browned and generous in portion. And it’s even boneless, meaning that fork-and-knife effort is like a hot knife through butter (see what we did there?). Since opening in 2019, The Butter House has gathered a loyal local following for its Hawaiian and Filipino-inflected menu of mostly classic American comfort food-—like the fried chicken.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Bloody Mary (2022)
Wharf 2, Monterey, (831) 373-2818, sandbarandgrillmonterey.com. There’s a lot to love about the Sandbar and Grill, a non-pretentious watering hole and restaurant in the middle of a tourist destination. That includes the popular Bloody Marys, packed with flavor and freshness. The recipe for the housemade Bloody Mary mix, written in black marker, is taped above the bar, right there for everyone to see – except even if you squint, it’s just out of sight. But bartender Wells Leavitt can list some of the essential ingredients from memory: a whole bottle of Dijon mustard, half a bottle of Tabasco, a quarter bottle of Pepper Plant sauce. Then Leavitt pauses: “I can’t give away the recipe,” he says. Fair point. You’ll just have to trust them on this one.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Resurrection Of A Pub (2022)
Once upon a time, Bulldog British Pub was a narrow, dark, chummy space where neighbors and tourists tipped pints in comfort. Then they shut down for a brief remodel. Then the pandemic hit. Then the supply chain snapped. The old pub sat shuttered for three years. When it emerged from a much longer remodel in August of 2022, however, it had been transformed into a spacious, yet still comfortable, neighborhood sports bar that is also a destination sports bar, with darts, many screens and a cool back patio. Dare we say it? You can indeed teach old dogs new tricks.
