A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant For Takeout (2022) | Best Chinese (2022)
Mission and 7th, Carmel (831) 624-8518, tommyswokcarmel.com. Chinese and takeout are food categories that go together like peanut butter and jelly. Or in the case of Tommy’s Wok, like broccoli and beef or sweet and sour in sauce form. But there are more than just American-Chinese staples—think orange chicken and mu shu pork. This Carmel restaurant also offers a variety of dim sum options, like fluffy and sticky steamed pork buns and a variety of simple and delicate dumplings, or soups that are a meal unto themselves. You know, all things that make unpackaging those iconic white takeaway boxes so much more satisfying.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant—Carmel (2022)
Ocean between Lincoln and Dolores, Carmel (831) 624-2569, pangeagrillcarmel.com. To stand out in a dining destination like Carmel takes, well, what Pangea’s got. And that’s breakfast, lunch and dinner, all of it solid. You can stop in for a benedict and a breakfast cocktail—they serve them, and should be rightly applauded for it—return at noon for a burger and a cocktail, and check in for a dinner of lobster ravioli or a rack of lamb with another cocktail. This place is great. The menu strives to bring fusion flavors together, east and west. Did we mention the breakfast cocktails?
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Singles Bar (2022)
This is one of a few places in otherwise peaceful Carmel where people can party late into the night. With its sexy, cozy atmosphere and beautiful dark red lighting, Barmel is a great spot to have a drink and a conversation, occupying one of the few chairs at the bar. That becomes virtually impossible on weekend nights when it’s crowded – which just means more singles to meet, even if now you have to stand rather than sit, shout rather than talk. Barmel dances Friday and Saturday nights, when local DJs start doing their stuff at 10pm. The music is whatever is hot; think American Top 40 extended by some mainstream house and hip-hop. And if you hit it off with someone on the dance floor, there is even an option for bottle service with a moon-shaped comfy booth.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Bar For Gen Xers (2022)
426 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 655-2337; Mission and 7th, Carmel, (831) 293-8621; 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. (831) 800-3332, asb.beer. The Best Selection award applies to all Alvarado Street locations, Carmel and Salinas as well as the original spot in downtown Monterey. There is a core of beers always on tap and a handwritten list on the chalkboard. Yes, you can open it on your phone with the barcode scanner app, but we’re also talking about Gen Xers here. Xers were the generation that came of age during the first waves of the craft beer revolution, so it’s fitting that this is their top stop – but of course other generations are allowed to bask in all the craft beer glory, too.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Dog-Friendly Dining (2022)
Junipero and 5th, Carmel (831) 624-2233, forgeintheforest.com. Forge in the Forest has a long-time brag of being one of the best places to dine out with your favorite canine companion. Carmel’s patios aren’t famed for their size, but this is the city’s largest, and there’s plenty of room for fluffy friends to sit, lay or even shake some paws. There’s even a menu just for dogs, including kosher hot dogs, hamburger patties and New York steak. All dogs who go to Forge are in heaven.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place To Drink Next To A Celebrity (2022)
26270 Dolores St., Carmel, (831) 624-6436, missionranchcarmel.com. As the law of gravitational force goes, an object with mass will attract another object with mass, and the bigger the mass, the greater the force. In the solar system of celebrities, Clint Eastwood carries a lot of weight, to say the least. So when the actor, director and former mayor of Carmel opens up a bar, restaurant and hotel combo, of course it’s going to pull in the likes of Ray Romano, Jay Leno and other bigwigs who happen to be passing through because of world-renowned events like Car Week and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (weren’t we just talking about that?). But it’s not just big tourist days – it’s not uncommon for us normies to spot a celebrity on a regular old Tuesday. Sip on that.
