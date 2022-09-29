ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.

Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Candidate Q&A: Mary Claypool for Monterey County Office of Education.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, incumbent Mary Claypool is running against Joseph Smith for unopposed for Area 6. Smith did not respond to the Weekly's questions.
Candidate Q&A: Chris Hasegawa for Spreckels Union Elementary School District.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. There are five candidates for three seats on the board of the Spreckels Union Elementary School District: Frank Devine, Chris Hasegawa (an incumbent), Steve McMurtrie, Peter Odello and Michael B. Scott (an incumbent). All provided answers to the Weekly's questions except Odello, who did not respond. Hasegawa's answers are below.
Candidate Q&A: Kimbley Craig for Salinas mayor.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Kimbley Craig, the current Salinas mayor, faces challenger Amit Pandya. What are the biggest issues facing Salinas in the next two years, and why are you...
Candidate Q&A: Maria Orozco for Gonzales City Council.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. In Gonzales, there are two candidates for mayor: Incumbent Jose Rios and Alberto Jaramillo. For City Council, there are four candidates for three seats: incumbents Liz Silva and Lorraine Worthy, former mayor Maria Orozco and Sean Schmidt.
