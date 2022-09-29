Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Mariposa Coffee finds permanent home, Cat & Cloud turns 6 and one of the best tacos ever
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend and your Friday Eaters...
andnowuknow.com
John Amaral of The Nunes Company Comments on Iceberg Market
SALINAS, CA - We’ve been keeping an eye on the Iceberg market, especially in light of high temperatures and rain in California. According to last week’s report from The Source, light supplies are expected as yields continue to suffer with all suppliers. I reached out to John Amaral,...
montereycountyweekly.com
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant— Pacific Grove (2022) | Best Restaurant In Monterey County (2022)
701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net. The logic is pretty obvious. The best restaurant in the county is bound to be the best in P.G., if it is located in P.G.—and it is. Ted and Cindy Walter’s Passionfish does food from the ocean with aplomb and ethics, leading the way on sustainable seafood and other fresh, local ingredients since opening in 1997. If you like wine with your meal, you’re in for another treat—those in the know constantly remark on the restaurant’s diverse and fairly priced wine list. Good food and good wine that speaks to the place you’re in? It’s no wonder Passionfish is a perennial reader favorite.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s Crystal Bay Farm opens annual pumpkin patch
For more than 20 years, Crystal Bay Farm owners Lori and Jeff Fiorovich have offered the Pajaro Valley community a homegrown harvest tradition. Every October, the couple transforms their farm into a family-friendly pumpkin patch, where people can come and pick out the perfect pumpkin, gourd or squash. The farm is decked out in Halloween decorations, offers live music on the weekends, highlights local artists, and hosts school groups throughout the week.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place To Get Your Daily Bread (2022)
There’s a reason so many of the best restaurants in Monterey County boast Ad Astra bread on their menus – this Seaside spot slings truly excellent sourdough. And the great news is that you don’t have to get dressed up and go out to enjoy it – you can pick up loaves at markets and farmers’ markets all across the county, including in the space the bakery shares with local brewer Other Brother Beer Co. Are you a devotee of the olive loaf, the baguette, or the Thursday night pizza night tradition? You better try them all (again) just to be sure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place to Dine in a Gas Station Parking Lot (2022)
There are other items on the menu but, as the name suggests, shawarma rules here – meat sliced from a spit, the fresh pop of vegetables, a hot streak they will make as vengeful as you can take. This is the best shawarma experience in the county, in all definitions of “experience.” There are do’s and don’ts. Unless you live close by, you must stand in the Chevron parking lot to eat. Seriously, you do not want to bring these dripping, saucy monsters inside your car. But you do want to lean far forward so nothing drips on your shoes. Don’t dare wear white. Do think ahead about the napkin situation. Be forewarned. It’s all worth it.
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Salinas metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Salinas, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them)
From redwoods to coastal views, these are the best Santa Cruz hikes from a local who grew up hiking them. You are reading: Best hikes in santa cruz mountains | 12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them) There’s a lot to love about Santa...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Hotel (2022)
400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (877) 862-7552, montereyplazahotel.com. Let’s face facts: it’s much easier to enjoy some R&R in a lovely beachfront property along the Pacific Coast. At the Monterey Plaza Hotel, just steps away from historic Cannery Row, locals and visitors alike have the chance to indulge in an irresistible stay with warm hospitality and luxurious attention to minutiae – all along the ocean. Visitors can spread out on the beautiful sundeck and dip in two oversized hot tubs, or head to the Vista Blue Spa, named one of Travel & Leisure’s Top 25 Spas. Making it simple: sundeck, ocean.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Fried Chicken (2022)
1760 Fremont Blvd., Suite B1, Seaside (831) 394-2887, thebutterhouse.com. The name tells you part of what you need to know about the ethos at this spot: They don’t hold back on the good stuff. Their fried chicken—served either as a fork-and-knife item as chicken and waffles, or as the center of a hearty lunch sandwich on a brioche—is no different. It’s crispy and browned and generous in portion. And it’s even boneless, meaning that fork-and-knife effort is like a hot knife through butter (see what we did there?). Since opening in 2019, The Butter House has gathered a loyal local following for its Hawaiian and Filipino-inflected menu of mostly classic American comfort food-—like the fried chicken.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Pub (2022)
150 W. Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 649-6496, crownandanchor.net. When everyone else is turning out the lights and heading to bed, Crown and Anchor is just getting started. This popular evening spot boasts hefty pours from their extensive bar, and the benefits of the menu aren’t just that it runs late – the food itself is beloved for good reason. Hearty British classics come standard and satisfying, like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, mushroom pie and lamb shank. They even have a vegan menu – not something pubs are known for, but here everyone is welcome.
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Barbecue (2022)
700 W. Market St., Salinas (831) 758-2227, salinascitybbq.com. Barbecue purists will say that Californians should stick with what they know: the Santa Maria Grill and tri-tip. Salinas City Barbeque—yes, that lone single-family home turned barbecue pit stop on the corner of Market Street—dares to go bolder, bigger and cross-border, learning and then honoring the traditions that make up the pantheon of the classic American barbecue tradition. It means they know how to rest a brisket and get a proper smoke ring. It means they can achieve that satisfying snap on their hot link, but also pull that pork as well as any pitmaster in the Carolinas. And that, despite not staying in their lane, is how they stay the winningest in the hearts and bellies of Weekly readers.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Cheap Eats (2022)
1126 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, (831) 647-8654, michaelstaqueriapg.com; 321 Main St., Salinas, (831) 754-8917, michaelsgrilltaqueria.com; 265 Reservation Road Unit I, Marina, (831) 884-2568. Thank goodness for Michael’s Grill and Taqueria. When you need a meal that’s affordable, quick and just plain tastes good, Michael’s saves the day. Their commitment to...
Comments / 0