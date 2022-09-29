Read full article on original website
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Doctor (2022)
SVMC Primecare, 5 Lower Ragsdale Drive, Suite 100, Monterey; (831) 624-7070. Rebecca Abundis, an internal medicine specialist, is tops with her patients for a very good reason: She listens. Online reviews by patients over and over again note how Abundis makes the time to really listen to their concerns and questions. She carefully reviews health information and explains treatment plans in terms that patients can understand. Her experience, knowledge, listening skills and caring attitude toward her patients are what have helped her top the Weekly’s Best Of list repeatedly.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
Press Banner
A Day in the ER With Dignity Health
The phone rang, and my doctor’s assistant was on the other end. “Janet, our office is not equipped to help you; you must go to the ER (emergency room) today.”. I was almost out the door heading to a 1:1 meeting over the hill before the call. After it, I wondered to myself whether my symptoms were the tell-tell signs of a serious ailment such as a stroke.
andnowuknow.com
John Amaral of The Nunes Company Comments on Iceberg Market
SALINAS, CA - We’ve been keeping an eye on the Iceberg market, especially in light of high temperatures and rain in California. According to last week’s report from The Source, light supplies are expected as yields continue to suffer with all suppliers. I reached out to John Amaral,...
luxury-houses.net
Truly A Modern Masterpiece in Carmel Valley Features Stunning Contemporary Design and An Impressive List of Amenities Seeking $11.95 Million
The Home in Carmel Valley, a gated estate amongst the rolling hillsides of world-renowned Tehama Golf Club offers a stunning and private setting, an impressive list of amenities is now available for sale. This house located at 10 Alta Madera Ave, Carmel Valley, California offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Tim Allen (Phone: 831-264-1564) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Carmel Valley.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Hotel (2022)
400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (877) 862-7552, montereyplazahotel.com. Let’s face facts: it’s much easier to enjoy some R&R in a lovely beachfront property along the Pacific Coast. At the Monterey Plaza Hotel, just steps away from historic Cannery Row, locals and visitors alike have the chance to indulge in an irresistible stay with warm hospitality and luxurious attention to minutiae – all along the ocean. Visitors can spread out on the beautiful sundeck and dip in two oversized hot tubs, or head to the Vista Blue Spa, named one of Travel & Leisure’s Top 25 Spas. Making it simple: sundeck, ocean.
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Mary Claypool for Monterey County Office of Education.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, incumbent Mary Claypool is running against Joseph Smith for unopposed for Area 6. Smith did not respond to the Weekly's questions.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Farmers Market (2022)
Tuesdays at 4pm on Alvarado Street, Monterey, (831) 655-2607, oldmonterey.org. Old Monterey Farmers Market Coordinator Ray Headley gives all the credit for this bustling Tuesday market to the diversity of its vendors. This downtown Monterey market showcases the bounty from our land as well as from the minds of local artists. Enjoy the freshest fruits, flowers and vegetables as well as artisanal loaves of bread and special fresh-pressed juices, alongside creative handmade crafts and a range of local passion projects. This hometown market is truly a feast for the senses, with samples to taste, musicians to listen to, all the free smells you can handle and friends old and new to run into. You may even run into some old Monterey farmers. Younger ones, too. It’s got everything.
Santa Cruz city workers to strike Monday, closing libraries, parks and rec, trash and recycling and more
Both the City of Santa Cruz and its SEIU-represented members expect the strike to begin Monday with immediate impacts on city services. The negotiating impasse is largely about wages, job security and staffing, with the city pointing to a strained budget and the union to what it calls below-market wages.
pajaronian.com
Open Farm Tours returns Oct. 8-9
Open Farm Tours (OFT) returns Oct. 8 and 9, offering the community a chance to visit organic farms, meet local farmers and learn about how their food is grown. The event, which has been held for the past nine years, is more than doubling the number of farms participating compared to 2021. Penny Ellis, a founder and organizer of OFT, says they only had seven farms last year, and even less in 2020.
montereycountyweekly.com
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
pajaronian.com
Group calls for increased buffer zones
Note: reporter Todd Guild contributed to this report. SALINAS—The pesticide Telone–also known as 1,3-D–is thought to be so dangerous that it is banned in 34 countries. And yet, despite having been disallowed in California from 1990-94, it is still used on crops, including on local farms. That...
Santa Cruz Union workers to strike leading to shutdown of some public services
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Starting next Monday Oct. 3, workers in the SEIU Local 521 will be on strike. The strike won’t affect essential services like police, firefighters, and water. However, other services will be limited or closed. Popular spots like beaches and the wharf will still be open to the public. Local parks and The post Santa Cruz Union workers to strike leading to shutdown of some public services appeared first on KION546.
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose State Students Taking Advantage of BayPass Transit Pass
The new BayPass pilot program is providing 7,000 randomly selected SJSU students with Clipper cards that grant unlimited access to 24 Bay Area transit agencies. The new plan was celebrated Thursday at the Olympic Black Power statues on campus by San Jose State University Associated Students and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.
KSBW.com
New NOAA building owners want to make it a home, Indigenous people are fighting to stop it
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The new owner of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s former Southwest Fisheries Science Center plans to rezone the lot for residential use. Now advocates hoping to preserve the building are pushing to get the facility on the city's list of historically significant structures.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Mariposa Coffee finds permanent home, Cat & Cloud turns 6 and one of the best tacos ever
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend and your Friday Eaters...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place To Get Your Daily Bread (2022)
There’s a reason so many of the best restaurants in Monterey County boast Ad Astra bread on their menus – this Seaside spot slings truly excellent sourdough. And the great news is that you don’t have to get dressed up and go out to enjoy it – you can pick up loaves at markets and farmers’ markets all across the county, including in the space the bakery shares with local brewer Other Brother Beer Co. Are you a devotee of the olive loaf, the baguette, or the Thursday night pizza night tradition? You better try them all (again) just to be sure.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Salads (2022)
1138 S. Main St., Salinas (831) 422-9600, saladshoppe.com. A good salad has fresh ingredients, texture and just the right amount of dressing to bring all that flavor forward. Salinas’ Salad Shoppe goes one better, and ensures a tasty salad by making the price right with most of their signature salads selling for $8.49 and a build-your-own option starting at $9.95. And their dine-in unlimited deal? $12.99, during a time when the $12 salad startup industry is slowly inching up its prices to meet the demands of inflation. Bless the green goddess dressing for a good deal that doesn’t skimp on quality.
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
