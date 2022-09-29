ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO Blume hails 'historic moment' as Porsche AG lists on Frankfurt exchange

 3 days ago
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Porsche AG Chief Executive Oliver Blume rang the bell and hugged colleagues on what he called the "historic moment" of the luxury car brand listing on Thursday after Germany's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in more than 25 years.

Porsche Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke added that the company had proven it could succeed in challenging market circumstances.

