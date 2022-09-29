Read full article on original website
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
Best Grocery Store (2022)
15 Soledad Drive, Monterey (831) 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com. Nicknamed the “uncommon market,” Elroy’s Fine Foods is uncommon in that it’s a grocery store that genuinely cares. Owners Chloé and Jay Dolata genuinely care about their store’s impact on the environment, selecting produce based, in part, on how far it has to travel to get to the store. They care about health, abiding by a strict 47-item “no-no list” of banned ingredients—they like to say, if you can’t pronounce it, you probably shouldn’t eat it. And they also care about boosting local products, whether on their shelves, in their wine fridge, behind the meat and cheese counters and in their bread baskets. Pull up a chair and enjoy a drink at the in-store counter, or go home to cook a feast.
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
Best Pub (2022)
150 W. Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 649-6496, crownandanchor.net. When everyone else is turning out the lights and heading to bed, Crown and Anchor is just getting started. This popular evening spot boasts hefty pours from their extensive bar, and the benefits of the menu aren’t just that it runs late – the food itself is beloved for good reason. Hearty British classics come standard and satisfying, like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, mushroom pie and lamb shank. They even have a vegan menu – not something pubs are known for, but here everyone is welcome.
Best Restaurant— Pacific Grove (2022) | Best Restaurant In Monterey County (2022)
701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net. The logic is pretty obvious. The best restaurant in the county is bound to be the best in P.G., if it is located in P.G.—and it is. Ted and Cindy Walter’s Passionfish does food from the ocean with aplomb and ethics, leading the way on sustainable seafood and other fresh, local ingredients since opening in 1997. If you like wine with your meal, you’re in for another treat—those in the know constantly remark on the restaurant’s diverse and fairly priced wine list. Good food and good wine that speaks to the place you’re in? It’s no wonder Passionfish is a perennial reader favorite.
Best Vietnamese (2022)
1944 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 392-0210; 215 Reservation Road, Marina, (831) 384-6225 noodlebar831.com. Noodle Bar tends to their broths and their veggies for hours so that customers can usually enjoy their slow-simmered meal quite fast. The original location started as a countertop with less than a dozen seats—an in-and-out service—with no-fuss takes on pho and beloved Vietnamese staples like lemongrass chicken and fresh summer rolls. Turns out that the directness is exactly what the people want. The Marina location is an expansion on square footage, but fret not, the menu and philosophy fit to scale, which is probably why it has a special place in readers’ hearts.
Best Hotel (2022)
400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (877) 862-7552, montereyplazahotel.com. Let’s face facts: it’s much easier to enjoy some R&R in a lovely beachfront property along the Pacific Coast. At the Monterey Plaza Hotel, just steps away from historic Cannery Row, locals and visitors alike have the chance to indulge in an irresistible stay with warm hospitality and luxurious attention to minutiae – all along the ocean. Visitors can spread out on the beautiful sundeck and dip in two oversized hot tubs, or head to the Vista Blue Spa, named one of Travel & Leisure’s Top 25 Spas. Making it simple: sundeck, ocean.
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
Best Barbecue (2022)
700 W. Market St., Salinas (831) 758-2227, salinascitybbq.com. Barbecue purists will say that Californians should stick with what they know: the Santa Maria Grill and tri-tip. Salinas City Barbeque—yes, that lone single-family home turned barbecue pit stop on the corner of Market Street—dares to go bolder, bigger and cross-border, learning and then honoring the traditions that make up the pantheon of the classic American barbecue tradition. It means they know how to rest a brisket and get a proper smoke ring. It means they can achieve that satisfying snap on their hot link, but also pull that pork as well as any pitmaster in the Carolinas. And that, despite not staying in their lane, is how they stay the winningest in the hearts and bellies of Weekly readers.
Best Neighborhood Bar (2022)
877 Broadway Ave., Seaside, (831) 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com. As the city of Seaside took steps in recent years for a downtown makeover, it was still lacking that anchor business that would make lower Broadway a destination, a place to go socialize with friends, and maybe make some new ones. Enter Other Brother Beer Co., which opened in December 2019, only to have the Covid-19 pandemic hit just a few months later. Other Brother stayed nimble during those tough times, and with its outdoor seating and airy interior, became a go-to gathering spot. And it’s only become more likable over time: the beer continues to improve, the pizzas from Ad Astra – which bakes in the building – are dependably satisfying and frequent pop-up food vendors, live music and trivia nights keeps the scene both dynamic and comforting. There always seems to be a seat available, the lines are short and the vibes are chill. It’s everything you could want in a neighborhood bar – it’s unpretentious, and it feels like home.
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
Best Farmers Market (2022)
Tuesdays at 4pm on Alvarado Street, Monterey, (831) 655-2607, oldmonterey.org. Old Monterey Farmers Market Coordinator Ray Headley gives all the credit for this bustling Tuesday market to the diversity of its vendors. This downtown Monterey market showcases the bounty from our land as well as from the minds of local artists. Enjoy the freshest fruits, flowers and vegetables as well as artisanal loaves of bread and special fresh-pressed juices, alongside creative handmade crafts and a range of local passion projects. This hometown market is truly a feast for the senses, with samples to taste, musicians to listen to, all the free smells you can handle and friends old and new to run into. You may even run into some old Monterey farmers. Younger ones, too. It’s got everything.
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
