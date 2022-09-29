ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Kyle Whittingham had a unique message for some reporters after Saturday’s game: ‘Get to conference’

The University of Utah scored a big win against Oregon State on Saturday, but, at his postgame press conference, coach Kyle Whittingham had more than football on his mind. After sharing his thoughts on the game, the Utes coach joked that it was time for reporters to make their way to the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To BYU Mascot Video

BYU's football team improved to 4-1 on Thursday night, defeating Utah State at home. Jaren Hall had a nice performance with 274 passing yards and three touchdowns, but it was Cosmo the Cougar who stole the show. Cosmo put his strength on full display by doing pushups while launching himself...
saturdaydownsouth.com

BYU's 'Cosmo Cougar' thrills crowd, may be the strongest mascot in the nation

BYU found itself tied with Utah State at 17 at halftime on Thursday, but the Cougars eventually took care of business in a 38-26 win to improve to 4-1. While the players were performing on the field, the best showing of the night may have been from BYU’s mascot, Cosmo Cougar. This is truly impressive:
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
State
Wyoming State
City
Logan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
kslsports.com

Instant Takeaways From Utah’s Domination Of Oregon State

SALT LAKE CITY- This was an odd game for #12 Utah. They handled Oregon State pretty well 42-16, but the stats don’t necessarily show that. Some of it is due to miscues from the Utes and subsequent toughness from the Beavers, some of it is also due to Utah coming up with big plays when they mattered most.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Vs. Utah State: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

PROVO, Utah – No. 19 BYU vs Utah State tonight marks the 91st all-time meeting between the two in-state rivals. BYU comes into this matchup on a two-game winning streak against the Aggies. Both of the wins were in Logan. The last time Utah State traveled to Provo was in 2018, the 2020 meeting was canceled due to the Mountain West going to a conference-only schedule.
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Pregame Observations From LES For BYU/Utah State

PROVO, Utah – The final installment of the BYU/Utah State football rivalry is taking place tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU joins the Big 12 Conference next season, which puts the annual BYU/Utah State series on pause for the foreseeable future. There are no scheduled games between the two historic rivals after tonight’s game.
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
Person
Mitch Harper
Person
Darius Rucker
kslsports.com

Patti Edwards ‘Lights The Y’ Before Utah State-BYU Rivalry Game

PROVO, Utah – Patti Edwards, wife of the late LaVell Edwards, ignited energy into the stadium by lighting “The Y” prior to kickoff between the Utah State Aggies and BYU Cougars. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Aggies, at the venue that bears her husband’s name, LaVell...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU TE Ethan Erickson Scores Touchdown On First Career Catch

PROVO, Utah – BYU tight end Ethan Erickson’s first career reception resulted in a touchdown during the Cougars’ game against the Utah State Aggies. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, September 29. With 12:19 remaining in the third quarter, BYU...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Tooley Intercepts Legas For Second Pick-Six Of Season

PROVO, Utah – BYU linebacker Max Tooley picked off USU quarterback Cooper Legas and returned the ball for a touchdown and his second score of 2022. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, September 29. With 8:35 left in the opening quarter, Legas...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Week 5: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 5 of the college football season is here and the local contests include an in-state matchup between BYU and Utah State on Thursday. Utah State Aggies (1-3) vs. No. 19 BYU Cougars (3-1) Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. When: Thursday, September...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#American Football#College Football#Lavell Edwards Stadium#The Big 12 Conference#The Old Wagon Wheel
kslsports.com

Anderson: Logan Bonner’s Utah State Career Likely Over

PROVO, Utah – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said that quarterback Logan Bonner has likely played his last game for the Aggies. The coach revealed the news during some his postgame comments following USU’s 38-26 loss at No. 19 BYU on Thursday, September 29. Anderson said that...
LOGAN, UT
blocku.com

Goodbye and Go Utes

It’s time we at Block U said goodbye. SBNation is making some changes, and Block U isn’t in the future, which is unfortunate, but we appreciate the opportunity to cover the school that we love. I joined the site back in 2014 after years of podcasting and contributing...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game

PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 8 Picks

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team made their picks ahead of a very entertaining Week 8 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks for key Week 8 matchups. Milford vs....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy