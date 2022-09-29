ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball top performers for Jan. 11, 2023

Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Wednesday’s high school boys basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. Malachi Thomas, Milton Hershey – Thomas poured in 32 in a divisional victory over Lower Dauphin.
