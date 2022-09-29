Read full article on original website
Mid-Penn Conference wrestling schedule for Jan. 12, 2023
Northern at CD East, 6:30 p.m. Palmyra at Red Land, 6:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball top performers for Jan. 11, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Wednesday’s high school boys basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. Malachi Thomas, Milton Hershey – Thomas poured in 32 in a divisional victory over Lower Dauphin.
Jill Jekot’s double-double leads Cumberland Valley girls past Harrisburg
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team broke a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 69-40 victory over Harrisburg. Jill Jekot posted a double-double with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Alexa Holcomb added 16 points. Cumberland Valley improved to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the MPC Commonwealth Division. Harrisburg is...
‘She’s such a gamer’: Kayla Fletcher living up to family name in freshman campaign for Central Dauphin hoops
It’s no secret to anyone familiar with the Central Dauphin program: Kayla Fletcher comes from a basketball family. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Haley Noblit, Shaina Overcash pace unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim girls hoops to win over West Perry
The unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team won its 12th game of the season Wednesday night, defeating West Perry, 49-24, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. The Blue Devils zoomed out to a 20-3 first quarter lead and were never headed. Haley Noblit led G-A with 12 points, 5 rebounds...
Greencastle boys hoops cruise past West Perry 60-32 in Mid-Penn Colonial showdown
Greencastle opened up an early lead and didn’t falter en route to a 60-32 divisional victory over West Perry Wednesday. The Blue Devils led 23-15 at the intermission and stretched the lead with a 24-11 third-quarter rally. The trio of Conner Wright, Eli Sterling, and Adam Horst combined for...
Hershey boys basketball fall to Central York 79-60 in nonconference play
Hershey fell behind by double figures by halftime and couldn’t overcome the deficit as the Trojans dropped a 79-60 nonconference decision to Central York Wednesday. The Trojans trailed 38-26 by the intermission and were unable to regain the lead. Logan Richards paced the Trojans with 14 points. Teammate Marcus...
Lex Ferguson, Kayla Fletcher lift Central Dauphin to Commonwealth Division win over CD East
Lex Ferguson and Kayla Fletcher connected for 10 points apiece to lead the Central Dauphin girls basketball team to a 39-19 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over CD East Wednesday night. Olivia Green chipped in with 7 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for the Rams. Central Dauphin improved to 10-2 overall...
