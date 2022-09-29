Coffee Mia is beloved for its solid caffeine options, egg volcanos and crispy paninis. The service is fast and oldtime friendly, and long Sunday mornings with the paper are celebrated to the last sip. On Sundays, owner Horace Mercurio plays his charming oldies even louder and sings along with even more heart. All that while preparing a cup of coffee for you, tailored to your most peculiar wishes. Mercurio is a decent singer and a good barista. Sometimes, he has his adorable granddaughter Scarlett around, helping with little plates or coloring at her leisure at one of the tables. While a line of locals forms to get coffee and volcanos to go and live their busy lives, Coffee Mia is a pleasant place to spend an hour or two, if you have them. While the place is cash-only, Mercurio’s good mood and willingness to accommodate has no end. You can Venmo him, he says, without even bothering to check if you did. And maybe he’ll thank you for tipping, and offer up a song.

MARINA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO