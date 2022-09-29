Read full article on original website
Best Grocery Store (2022)
15 Soledad Drive, Monterey (831) 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com. Nicknamed the “uncommon market,” Elroy’s Fine Foods is uncommon in that it’s a grocery store that genuinely cares. Owners Chloé and Jay Dolata genuinely care about their store’s impact on the environment, selecting produce based, in part, on how far it has to travel to get to the store. They care about health, abiding by a strict 47-item “no-no list” of banned ingredients—they like to say, if you can’t pronounce it, you probably shouldn’t eat it. And they also care about boosting local products, whether on their shelves, in their wine fridge, behind the meat and cheese counters and in their bread baskets. Pull up a chair and enjoy a drink at the in-store counter, or go home to cook a feast.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Waffle House – Literally (2022)
Owner Fabrice Ronda has big plans for his property, including a brewery and tasting room. For now, however, it’s a little shotgun shack in need of repair down by the old railroad tracks. For a few hours on Sundays, however, Ronda turns his kitchen and front porch into a destination for Liege-style Belgian waffles. The crispy wedges are enough of a draw that people have wandered into neighboring homes in their search for the house. Hint: It’s gray and there are tarps on the roof.
montereycountyweekly.com
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Hotel (2022)
400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (877) 862-7552, montereyplazahotel.com. Let’s face facts: it’s much easier to enjoy some R&R in a lovely beachfront property along the Pacific Coast. At the Monterey Plaza Hotel, just steps away from historic Cannery Row, locals and visitors alike have the chance to indulge in an irresistible stay with warm hospitality and luxurious attention to minutiae – all along the ocean. Visitors can spread out on the beautiful sundeck and dip in two oversized hot tubs, or head to the Vista Blue Spa, named one of Travel & Leisure’s Top 25 Spas. Making it simple: sundeck, ocean.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Salads (2022)
1138 S. Main St., Salinas (831) 422-9600, saladshoppe.com. A good salad has fresh ingredients, texture and just the right amount of dressing to bring all that flavor forward. Salinas’ Salad Shoppe goes one better, and ensures a tasty salad by making the price right with most of their signature salads selling for $8.49 and a build-your-own option starting at $9.95. And their dine-in unlimited deal? $12.99, during a time when the $12 salad startup industry is slowly inching up its prices to meet the demands of inflation. Bless the green goddess dressing for a good deal that doesn’t skimp on quality.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant— Pacific Grove (2022) | Best Restaurant In Monterey County (2022)
701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net. The logic is pretty obvious. The best restaurant in the county is bound to be the best in P.G., if it is located in P.G.—and it is. Ted and Cindy Walter’s Passionfish does food from the ocean with aplomb and ethics, leading the way on sustainable seafood and other fresh, local ingredients since opening in 1997. If you like wine with your meal, you’re in for another treat—those in the know constantly remark on the restaurant’s diverse and fairly priced wine list. Good food and good wine that speaks to the place you’re in? It’s no wonder Passionfish is a perennial reader favorite.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place to Dine in a Gas Station Parking Lot (2022)
There are other items on the menu but, as the name suggests, shawarma rules here – meat sliced from a spit, the fresh pop of vegetables, a hot streak they will make as vengeful as you can take. This is the best shawarma experience in the county, in all definitions of “experience.” There are do’s and don’ts. Unless you live close by, you must stand in the Chevron parking lot to eat. Seriously, you do not want to bring these dripping, saucy monsters inside your car. But you do want to lean far forward so nothing drips on your shoes. Don’t dare wear white. Do think ahead about the napkin situation. Be forewarned. It’s all worth it.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Coffee-to-Go With A Smile, If Not With A Song (2022)
Coffee Mia is beloved for its solid caffeine options, egg volcanos and crispy paninis. The service is fast and oldtime friendly, and long Sunday mornings with the paper are celebrated to the last sip. On Sundays, owner Horace Mercurio plays his charming oldies even louder and sings along with even more heart. All that while preparing a cup of coffee for you, tailored to your most peculiar wishes. Mercurio is a decent singer and a good barista. Sometimes, he has his adorable granddaughter Scarlett around, helping with little plates or coloring at her leisure at one of the tables. While a line of locals forms to get coffee and volcanos to go and live their busy lives, Coffee Mia is a pleasant place to spend an hour or two, if you have them. While the place is cash-only, Mercurio’s good mood and willingness to accommodate has no end. You can Venmo him, he says, without even bothering to check if you did. And maybe he’ll thank you for tipping, and offer up a song.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Pub (2022)
150 W. Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 649-6496, crownandanchor.net. When everyone else is turning out the lights and heading to bed, Crown and Anchor is just getting started. This popular evening spot boasts hefty pours from their extensive bar, and the benefits of the menu aren’t just that it runs late – the food itself is beloved for good reason. Hearty British classics come standard and satisfying, like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, mushroom pie and lamb shank. They even have a vegan menu – not something pubs are known for, but here everyone is welcome.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Resurrection Of A Pub (2022)
Once upon a time, Bulldog British Pub was a narrow, dark, chummy space where neighbors and tourists tipped pints in comfort. Then they shut down for a brief remodel. Then the pandemic hit. Then the supply chain snapped. The old pub sat shuttered for three years. When it emerged from a much longer remodel in August of 2022, however, it had been transformed into a spacious, yet still comfortable, neighborhood sports bar that is also a destination sports bar, with darts, many screens and a cool back patio. Dare we say it? You can indeed teach old dogs new tricks.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place To Get Your Daily Bread (2022)
There’s a reason so many of the best restaurants in Monterey County boast Ad Astra bread on their menus – this Seaside spot slings truly excellent sourdough. And the great news is that you don’t have to get dressed up and go out to enjoy it – you can pick up loaves at markets and farmers’ markets all across the county, including in the space the bakery shares with local brewer Other Brother Beer Co. Are you a devotee of the olive loaf, the baguette, or the Thursday night pizza night tradition? You better try them all (again) just to be sure.
