ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

France's Nuclear Energy Strategy — Once Its Pride and Joy — Faces Big Problems This Winter

Deep-rooted problems with France's nuclear-heavy energy strategy are raising serious questions about its winter preparedness. A long-standing source of national pride, France generates roughly 70% of its electricity from a nuclear fleet of 56 reactors, all operated by state-owned utility EDF. In recent months, however, more than half of EDF's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, Ford Motor, Goldman Sachs and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter – The electric vehicle maker slid 1.5% after CEO Elon Musk reversed course on his Twitter purchase, proposing once again to take over the social media company for $54.20 per share. He had previously tried to back out of buying the company, but Twitter sued him to go through with the purchase. Twitter shares dipped slightly after rallying on the news Tuesday.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Global CEOs Expect Impending Recession to Be ‘Short and Sharp,' Poll Shows

Global CEOs are anticipating a recession in the next 12 months but more than half of them anticipate it will be "mild and short": KPMG. But, these business leaders have all expressed more confidence since the start of the year that there will be growth prospects in the next three years.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Ag#Frankfurt#Ipo#Europe#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Porsche Shares Rise#Landmark Frankfurt Debut#Cnbc#Reuters
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Apple Reportedly in Talks to Make AirPods and Beats Headphones in India

Apple has asked suppliers to begin making some of its AirPods and Beats headphones in India as early as next year, according to a Nikkei Asia report Wednesday. The talks mark the company's latest attempt to lower the risk of supply chain disruptions in China due to Covid lockdowns and increased U.S.-China trade tensions.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari

Comments / 0

Community Policy