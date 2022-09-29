Read full article on original website
France's Nuclear Energy Strategy — Once Its Pride and Joy — Faces Big Problems This Winter
Deep-rooted problems with France's nuclear-heavy energy strategy are raising serious questions about its winter preparedness. A long-standing source of national pride, France generates roughly 70% of its electricity from a nuclear fleet of 56 reactors, all operated by state-owned utility EDF. In recent months, however, more than half of EDF's...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, Ford Motor, Goldman Sachs and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter – The electric vehicle maker slid 1.5% after CEO Elon Musk reversed course on his Twitter purchase, proposing once again to take over the social media company for $54.20 per share. He had previously tried to back out of buying the company, but Twitter sued him to go through with the purchase. Twitter shares dipped slightly after rallying on the news Tuesday.
Energy Giants Return to Fossil Fuels Like Coal as Europe Braces for Winter
"In order to ensure the security of the electricity supply, the Danish authorities have today ordered us to continue as well as resume operations at some of our oil- and coal-fired power stations," Mads Nipper, the Orsted CEO, says. Orsted says all of the units concerned will need maintenance in...
Global CEOs Expect Impending Recession to Be ‘Short and Sharp,' Poll Shows
Global CEOs are anticipating a recession in the next 12 months but more than half of them anticipate it will be "mild and short": KPMG. But, these business leaders have all expressed more confidence since the start of the year that there will be growth prospects in the next three years.
Apple Reportedly in Talks to Make AirPods and Beats Headphones in India
Apple has asked suppliers to begin making some of its AirPods and Beats headphones in India as early as next year, according to a Nikkei Asia report Wednesday. The talks mark the company's latest attempt to lower the risk of supply chain disruptions in China due to Covid lockdowns and increased U.S.-China trade tensions.
Florida Hedge Fund Could Reap Around $200 Million From Big Arbitrage Bet on Twitter
Pentwater Capital, a Florida-based hedge fund, became one of Twitter's biggest shareholders in the second quarter. Twitter shares were trading well below the price Elon Musk had agreed to pay, and Pentwater was betting the deal would ultimately close at the contract value. The firm is now poised to see...
UK Selects Site for Prototype Fusion Energy Plant, Says It Will Replace Coal-Fired Facility
The U.K. government says it will provide £220 million (around $249.6 million) of funding for the STEP project's first phase, in which the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority will ready a concept design by 2024. Fusion is not the same as fission, which is used in today's nuclear power plants.
Elon Musk Is Reviving His Offer to Buy Twitter — Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 in 2013
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reviving his offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, which is about $44 billion, following a tense legal battle between himself and the social media platform, according to a regulatory filing. Twitter issued a statement indicating it intends to close the deal...
Samsung Aims to Make the World's Most Advanced Chips in 5 Years, as It Plays Catch Up With TSMC
Samsung said it will begin making chips with a 2 nanometer process in 2025 and 1.4 nanometer process in 2027 after beginning mass production of 3 nanometer semiconductors this year. These would be some of the most advanced chips in the world as Samsung looks to catch up with market...
