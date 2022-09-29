Ask Omaha: Tennis Courts with Lights in Omaha?

Hello, I am considering moving to Omaha but my main concern is driving to work in the morning (either 6am or 7am maybe earlier) during the winter. Are there ever times where driving to work isn't possible in Omaha? I have heard before that not showing up to work due to bad road conditions in Omaha is laughable, but I have also heard from people who live in Omaha that they have called out of work before on really bad days. How would I know if the road is drivable or not some days? I'm not used to the type of winters that Omaha gets. Also, are snow tires necessary or are all season tires all you need?

