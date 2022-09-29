Read full article on original website
Related
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
Why Nike Stock Is Falling Hard Today
Shareholders are worried about the footwear and apparel giant's rising inventories and falling margins.
tipranks.com
PTON vs. BOX: Which Mid-Cap Stock Has More Upside?
Peloton and Box are two hard-hit mid-cap technology stocks that may be worth a glance going into Q4. Both stocks are oversold, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from Wall Street analysts. Amid the broader stock market plunge, certain mid-cap stocks have taken more than their fair share...
tipranks.com
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Plunges on lower Q3 Guidance, Abrupt CFO Change
Shares of Rent-A-Center plunged significantly after the company lowered its third-quarter guidance and announced a sudden change in the CFO position. Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), a lease-to-own provider for products like furniture and appliances, declined significantly in Thursday’s extended trading session. Investors were spooked by the third-quarter guidance cut and the sudden departure of the company’s CFO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Miniso (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Rises on Two Favorable Updates
Chinese retailer Miniso’s largest shareholder is planning to increase his holding in the company, as he believes in its long-term potential. Also, Miniso’s board approved a new share buyback plan on September 29. Guofu Ye, the Chairman, CEO, and a majority shareholder of Miniso Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) intends...
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
Dow drops 500 points after plunging 8% in September: Wall Street declines for the third straight quarter in longest losing streak since Great Recession
Wall Street ended Friday -- the final day of the month and the quarter -- on another down note, with the main stock indexes posting their third straight quarterly loss for the first time since the Great Recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 500 points for a loss of...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Voya Financial Stock (NYSE:VOYA) Ticked Up Today
Voya Financial ticked up after a new rating at Piper Sandler. The reasons behind that rating, and a few others, combine to make Voya a fairly attractive offering in an otherwise risky market. Financial services firm Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has plenty of options available to its customer base. Some...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks With Strong Cash Flows to Own in a Bear Market
The S&P 500 is in a bear market as inflation and rapidly rising interest rates weigh on asset prices. If the bear market continues, you'll want to own some stocks in quality businesses with strong cash flows. Payment processors and insurers can be excellent cash flow generators. You’re reading a...
tipranks.com
SoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Dirt Cheap, Massive Growth Potential Ahead
SoFi continues to kill it as far as its operating performance is concerned and is progressing towards profitability. Moreover, it trades at a hefty bargain compared to its growth outlook, making it a potentially fantastic investment at this time. Fintech giant SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) may seem like a stock to...
tipranks.com
Investors Fret Over Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) Deal with Dick’s Sporting
Peloton announced a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to sell its fitness products at over 100 Dick’s retail stores. However, investors seem to be worried about the potential impact of this deal on the company’s margins. In its latest move to boost sales, at-home fitness equipment maker...
tipranks.com
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Slumps on Secondary Public Offering
Shares of solar facilities provider Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) are slumping in the pre-market session today after it announced a secondary public offering. A shareholder associated with Blackstone is offering 7 million Class A Altus shares and underwriters will have an option to buy up to 1.05 million additional Class A shares.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About AbbVie
AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.43 versus the current price of AbbVie at $142.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AbbVie...
tipranks.com
Micron Falls after Q4 Results
Today, Micron reported its Q4-2022 results. The numbers came in mixed, as earnings per share beat expectations while revenue did not. Nonetheless, analysts collectively have a positive outlook on the stock. Micron (NASDAQ: MU) recently reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came...
tipranks.com
Dollarama (TSE:DOL): Is This “Strong Buy” Stock Still Worth Buying?
Dollarama stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating from analysts. However, its upside potential doesn’t seem too high due to the stock’s rally this year. Nonetheless, it’s a solid, recession-resilient stock that is worth considering. Dollar-store company Dollarama (TSE: DOL) (OTC: DLMAF) has seen its shares perform...
Comments / 0