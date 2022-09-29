ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fortscott.biz

FLAG Church Hosts Food Distribution on Oct. 1

Family Life Assembly of God, Fort Scott Campus, is hosting a free food distribution for the community from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fort Cinema parking lot, 224 W. 18th Street, on Saturday Oct. 1st. Participants will have to be in a vehicle and come through the Fort Cinema...
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Riverton man pleads guilty, 8 years DOC

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Riverton, Kan. man has plead guilty to various Cherokee County crimes now resulting in a prison term. Adam C. Evans, age 37, was sentenced to 104 months imprisonment. Adam Evans no shoes, cuffed, being walked out of the woods and to a patrol car for arrest Sunday, August 29, 2021. “The roughly eight and a...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Ian regains strength, judge rules self-defense

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A judge drops murder charges against a Pittsburg man. Dominik Short had been charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother, Stephanie Short, and the shooting of Velma Cubie. Short argued he acted in self defense, and the judge agreed. All charges against him have now been dropped. His co-defendent, James Hamilton, is still charged in this case.
PITTSBURG, KS
JC Post

Wanted Kansas man with sword arrested after standoff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a nearly 3-hour standoff. Just after 9:30p.m. Sept. 28, sheriff's deputies arrived at the Garden Walk apartment complex 1701 N. 10th in Independence, Kansas, to assist police who had received calls that 32-year-old Steven Shanstra of Independence, Kansas had entered one of the apartments with a sword, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday

A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
EMPORIA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Witnesses: Man hit while working, dies after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A pedestrian dies after a crash in Montgomery County, but authorities are not releasing details at this time about the possible driver. The County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened this morning around 6:53 am. Deputies, fire and EMS personnel responded to County Road 3706 CR 4475 (West Oak Street). They heard about a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS

