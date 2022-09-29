Read full article on original website
FLAG Church Hosts Food Distribution on Oct. 1
Family Life Assembly of God, Fort Scott Campus, is hosting a free food distribution for the community from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fort Cinema parking lot, 224 W. 18th Street, on Saturday Oct. 1st. Participants will have to be in a vehicle and come through the Fort Cinema...
Riverton man pleads guilty, 8 years DOC
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Riverton, Kan. man has plead guilty to various Cherokee County crimes now resulting in a prison term. Adam C. Evans, age 37, was sentenced to 104 months imprisonment. Adam Evans no shoes, cuffed, being walked out of the woods and to a patrol car for arrest Sunday, August 29, 2021. “The roughly eight and a...
kfdi.com
Pittsburg Man Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Prison for Deadly 2020 Fight
A man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for a fight that occurred in 2020 that resulted in a man’s death. A Sedgwick County District Court judge on Wednesday sentenced 24 year old Morgan Prager, of Pittsburg, Kansas, to 242 months in prison for the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Ian regains strength, judge rules self-defense
PITTSBURG, Kan. – A judge drops murder charges against a Pittsburg man. Dominik Short had been charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother, Stephanie Short, and the shooting of Velma Cubie. Short argued he acted in self defense, and the judge agreed. All charges against him have now been dropped. His co-defendent, James Hamilton, is still charged in this case.
Wanted Kansas man with sword arrested after standoff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a nearly 3-hour standoff. Just after 9:30p.m. Sept. 28, sheriff's deputies arrived at the Garden Walk apartment complex 1701 N. 10th in Independence, Kansas, to assist police who had received calls that 32-year-old Steven Shanstra of Independence, Kansas had entered one of the apartments with a sword, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday
A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
adastraradio.com
EPA Orders Kansas Company to Stop Polluting Wetlands, Remediate 3.7 Acres
TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas excavating company in Coffey County was ordered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean at least 3.7 acres tainted by debris dumped in wetlands adjacent to a tributary of the Neosho River. The federal agency directed Michael Skillman, owner of Victory Excavating in...
Police begin investigation after discovering male with severe injuries
FORT SCOTT, Kan. – The Fort Scott Police Department says an investigation is now underway after a victim was found laying on the ground with multiple injuries. EMS personnel and Fort Scott Police Officers responded to the 400 Block of Andrick on September 24th after they received reports of an injured male.
Witnesses: Man hit while working, dies after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A pedestrian dies after a crash in Montgomery County, but authorities are not releasing details at this time about the possible driver. The County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened this morning around 6:53 am. Deputies, fire and EMS personnel responded to County Road 3706 CR 4475 (West Oak Street). They heard about a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
