Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain lowered the firm’s price target on Canopy Growth to $2 from $3.50 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The Canadian cannabis industry remains under pressure from oversupply and a tightening credit environment, Jain tells investors in a research note. The analyst expects "some level of market consolidation to happen soon." Both Canopy and Tilray need to lower operating costs and expenditure to "ensure healthy operating cash flow," Jain adds in a note on the sector titled "A challenging road ahead." Both Canopy and Tilray have been losing significant market share to competitors over the last three years, the analyst contends.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO