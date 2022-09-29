Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Noted Analyst Warns of a Possible 50% Drop in Tesla Stock Price
Itay Michaeli, of Citi, is one of the most notable Equity Research Analysts in the auto industry and has made something of career as a Tesla skeptic. True to form, he foresees rough waters ahead for the electric vehicle automaker with the continued strong headwinds posed by the current global recession and rising interest rates.
Costco banking on loyalty amid inflation, recession fears
Costco (COST) customers seem to be swallowing the cost of membership fees to gain access to the wholesale retailer. In the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, it beat on both the top and bottom line with reported revenue of $72.09 billion dollars, slightly higher than Bloomberg estimates of $71.89 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $4.20, higher than estimates of $4.14.
tipranks.com
Altria Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
Bullish option flow detected in Altria Group with 3,635 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 30.36%. 9/30 weekly 41.5 calls and 10/7 weekly 41.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on October 27th.
Motley Fool
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
Stocks slide to cap 9.3% decline in September, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth
The Dow is volatile, but American Express will offer increasing passive income for years to come.
Dow futures slump 260 points and the 10-year Treasury yield breaks above 4% as interest rate fears niggle at investors
US stock futures slumped Wednesday as investors braced for further interest-rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield broke past 4% for the first time in 12 years for the same reason. Investors are worried stubborn inflation will mean rates stay higher for longer. US stock futures dropped Wednesday and 10-year Treasury...
Boohoo issues profit and sales warning as market value slumps 87% in year
Boohoo has issued a profit and sales warning as the cost of living crisis causes a slump in shopper demand for the fast-fashion brand’s products. The online clothing retailer, whose brands include Pretty Little Thing and Nasty Gal, reported a 10% fall in total revenues to £882m in the half year to 31 August and said it now expects annual sales to be down about the same level.
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
tipranks.com
Miniso (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Rises on Two Favorable Updates
Chinese retailer Miniso’s largest shareholder is planning to increase his holding in the company, as he believes in its long-term potential. Also, Miniso’s board approved a new share buyback plan on September 29. Guofu Ye, the Chairman, CEO, and a majority shareholder of Miniso Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) intends...
tipranks.com
Megaport (ASX:MP1) shares fall as investors sour on ASX tech stocks
Megaport shares gave up some of their recent gains as investors sour on the technology sector amid a darkening economic outlook. However, TipRanks insights show analysts remain mostly favourable to Megaport shares. Megaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1) shares were down more than 5% at around midday, after hitting a day’s low of...
tipranks.com
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
tipranks.com
Canopy Growth price target lowered to $2 from $3.50 at Barclays
Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain lowered the firm’s price target on Canopy Growth to $2 from $3.50 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The Canadian cannabis industry remains under pressure from oversupply and a tightening credit environment, Jain tells investors in a research note. The analyst expects "some level of market consolidation to happen soon." Both Canopy and Tilray need to lower operating costs and expenditure to "ensure healthy operating cash flow," Jain adds in a note on the sector titled "A challenging road ahead." Both Canopy and Tilray have been losing significant market share to competitors over the last three years, the analyst contends.
tipranks.com
PTON vs. BOX: Which Mid-Cap Stock Has More Upside?
Peloton and Box are two hard-hit mid-cap technology stocks that may be worth a glance going into Q4. Both stocks are oversold, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from Wall Street analysts. Amid the broader stock market plunge, certain mid-cap stocks have taken more than their fair share...
tipranks.com
5 Retail Stocks to Consider amid High Inflation
As inflation runs hot, investors are looking for solid stocks that can perform relatively well during tough times. The five retail stocks mentioned in this article could help investors fight inflation, and analysts see solid upside potential for each one. U.S. stocks have been presenting major headwinds for investors throughout...
tipranks.com
Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell Nike Stock Before Earnings?
After the market action comes to a close today, Nike (NKE) will take its turn to deliver its latest financial report. While undoubtedly one of the stock market’s giants, the swish machine has in no way been immune to the bearish market developments. The shares have underperformed the broader markets this year and currently sit 42% into the red on a year-to-date basis.
tipranks.com
Investors Fret Over Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) Deal with Dick’s Sporting
Peloton announced a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to sell its fitness products at over 100 Dick’s retail stores. However, investors seem to be worried about the potential impact of this deal on the company’s margins. In its latest move to boost sales, at-home fitness equipment maker...
Motley Fool
Nike and Micron Just Set the Stage for Stock Market Disappointment
Markets on Thursday fell sharply, giving back Wednesday's gains. Nike reported big currency headwinds and an earnings decline. Micron saw both revenue and net income fall sharply from year-ago levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
