BBC
Transfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid
Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Manchester United
The International break is finally over, and Manchester City are back in Premier League action for the first time since 17 September. This time the Sky Blues face off against their old rivals, Manchester United. Our group of writers from Bitter and Blue, City Xtra, Man City Square, and City Report are here to give our predictions for the 188th Manchester Derby.
SB Nation
Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford take Premier League September awards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford have respectively been awarded the September Manager and Player of the Month for the Premier League. United won both of their Premier League fixtures in September, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on the first of the month before beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford just three days later. Rashford had two goals and two assists combined from the pair of wins, playing centre forward as opposed to his typical left-wing role.
Manchester derby overshadows other clubs in region’s football tapestry | Jonathan Liew
City and United grab the attention but Bury and Macclesfield have gone under although Stockport are thinking big
SkySports
Bruno Lage's future being considered by Wolves board - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Wolves are considering the future of head coach Bruno Lage after the club's underwhelming start to the season. THE SUN. Nice lead the chase for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk despite Premier League interest. Newcastle have put Elliot Anderson on a...
BBC
Transfer rumours: Lage, Neves, Lang, Haaland, De Jong, Schjelderup
Wolves boss Bruno Lage's future at the club is in doubt after their poor Premier League start continued with defeat by West Ham. (Telegraph - subscription required) Arsenal are hoping to move ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 25. (Express) Barcelona will...
WETM
Arsenal soaring and Liverpool struggling in EPL
It’s looking increasingly like Arsenal is the real deal in the English Premier League. It’s also looking like Liverpool hasn’t got what it takes to mount another title challenge. Arsenal made it seven wins from eight games to open the season by beating Tottenham 3-1 in the...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Q & A with Cartilage Free Captain
Ahead of the North London Derby, I chatted with Sean Cahill, Deputy Manager over at Cartilage Free Captain (@seancahill24) to get the inside scoop on how things are going on the lilywhite side of North London. He thinks Tottenham are in a pretty good spot right now, both on the pitch and off. North London Derbies are more fun when both sides are playing well and near the top of the table! Thanks to Sean for taking the time!
Championship roundup: West Brom fans turn on Steve Bruce after defeat
Angry West Brom supporters turned on Steve Bruce as Swansea struck a late goal to win 3-2 at the Hawthorns. The result means Bruce’s side have won once in the Championship this season, and not for six games. Matt Sorinola gave Swansea a sixth-minute lead – the eighth time...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Leeds United v Aston Villa
With injuries to key players Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne, and Matty Cash, things feel hopeful, but uncertain. The way Steven Gerrard likes his squad to play (narrow with full-backs attacking and the need for a disciplined holding midfielder), losing your starting left and right-back, not to mention your brand new holding midfielder, is going to make things difficult. Nevertheless, Leeds United is the focus for this weekend. The Whites have lost two and drawn one match from the last three (1-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion, a home draw to Everton, and a 5-2 loss at Brentford) and the extended international break muddies the waters a bit on what to expect from them in terms of form. They’re not bad, but they’re not going to be challenging for a European place. Players to look out for from the 13th placed team in the table include Jack Harrison in midfield, striker and amateur stunt-man Patrick Bamford, and defender Luke Ayling.
England vs USA: Date, TV channel, live stream FREE, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Women’s Wembley clash
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley in nothing short of a mammoth clash. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions. England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The challenge...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Newcastle - Lineups & Match thread: Will the nightmare end?
It was all laughs at the start of August when Newcastle was scheduled to kick their season off by facing newly-promoted Nottingham Forest in the first game of the season. It was all laughs after the game, too, with the Magpies bagging their first three points of the campaign after putting a couple of goals past the Forest keeper and conceding none against the Tricky Trees.
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur are back in action today as they make the short journey to the Emirates to take on arch-rivals Arsenal. Matches don’t get much bigger than this early on in a season as the Gunners are top of the table and Spurs are just one point behind. With the final international break in the rear view mirror before the calamity that is the winter World Cup, Spurs can make a huge statement with a win. It will not be easy and Spurs might have to do it without Dejan Kulusevski, who was injured while playing for Sweden. We’ve seen Antonio Conte shift to a 3-5-2 when needed, and this might be one of those times.
BBC
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton: What De Zerbi said
Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi speaking to BBC Sport: "A crazy game. I am happy and proud for my players and my club. There was a possibility to win the game but Liverpool is a fantastic team. I knew before the game it could be difficult and it was very difficult.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona want Ruben Neves in swap deal with Wolves, who seek £50m transfer fee
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barca want Neves in...
SB Nation
September 30th - October 2nd Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "For the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
SB Nation
Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Two bitter rivals with a taste for victories lock horns in Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City play host to Manchester United. The Red Devils have not been in Premier League action since getting the better of Arsenal 3-1 on September 4, while Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 3-0 winners over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.
