UK's Truss presses on with 'controversial' economic plan, says it's the right course

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her economic plan that has roiled financial markets, saying on Thursday she was willing to take "controversial" steps to reignite growth and would not reverse course despite the turmoil.

"This is the right plan that we've set out," she said in a series of interviews with local BBC radio stations.

Asked if she would reverse the mini budget that shocked markets with the scale of its tax cuts and government borrowing, Truss said: "I don't accept the premise of the question."

"We are facing difficult economic times. I don't deny this. This is a global problem. But what is absolutely right is the UK government has stepped in and acted at this difficult time."

Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sparked turmoil in financial markets last week when he delivered a plan to cut taxes without detailing the impact on the public finances or how the government would reform the economy to spur growth.

The pound sank and British government bond yields soared, forcing the Bank of England to revive its bond-buying programme in an emergency move on Wednesday to shore up pension funds. read more

Truss said the government had to take urgent and decisive action to protect households and businesses from surging energy bills.

"Of course, that means taking controversial and difficult decisions. But I'm prepared to do that as prime minister because what's important to me is that we get our economy moving."

Reporting by Kate Holton, Paul Sandle and Muvija M, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

UK's Truss tries to reassure on economic plan

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss tried to reassure her party and the public on Sunday by saying she should have done more to "lay the ground" for an economic plan that saw the pound fall to record lows and government borrowing costs soar.
INCOME TAX
BBC

Tax cut pledges a huge gamble, nations' finance ministers warn

Ministers in the devolved UK nations have written to the chancellor seeking an urgent meeting to discuss "reversing the damaging effects of the UK government's tax proposals". The letter claimed the UK mini-budget was "a huge gamble on public finances". It has been signed by Scottish Deputy First Minister John...
ECONOMY
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Reuters

Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY
#Economic Plan#Uk#British#The Bank Of England
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BUSINESS
BBC

Climb down or stand firm - what does Truss do next?

"I don't think there is a way out." It's breathtaking to hear that judgement on Liz Truss' problems from a seasoned former Conservative minister when the prime minister has not been in charge for a month. But instead of a honeymoon Liz Truss's first weeks in office have resembled a...
BUSINESS
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

