Lake County News
Lake County Association of Realtors says record number of homes available for sale
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The number of homes available for sale continues to grow, with prices down when compared to this time last year, according to the latest report from the Lake County Association of Realtors. Over the month of August, the homes sold through the multiple listing service...
travelawaits.com
9 Fabulous Seafood Restaurants To Experience In Noyo Harbor, California
At the mouth of the Noyo River, Noyo Harbor is one of the last small fishing villages on California’s north coast. The collection of docks and piers of weathered gray pilings is a working harbor. A small fishing fleet works in the Pacific Ocean, just outside the harbor entrance. Fish is brought-in seasonally and sold to restaurants, markets, wholesalers, and straight off the boat.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County District Attorney’s Blocking of Facebook Comments Violates the First Amendment—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
mendofever.com
The Bright Lights of MendoNights: The Milky Way Hangs Above the Bluffs of Mendocino
Anthony Cupaiuolo and his family need to get away from their Lake Tahoe home to escape the smoke of the Mosquito Fire which burned nearly 80,000 acres along the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada in Placer and El Dorado Counties. Where did they seek refuge? Mendocino County. On Friday,...
Mendocino Magic is a hidden stargazing campout mere hours from San Francisco
A hidden campsite with a calendar of peculiar events just three hours away.
Lake County News
Law enforcement pursuit ends in Clear Lake
LUCERNE, Calif. — A chase involving law enforcement on Friday afternoon ended in Lucerne with a man wading into the lake to evade capture. Traffic throughout Lucerne was backed up for some time at around 3 p.m., as the incident was taking place. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said...
kymkemp.com
Fort Bragg City Council Candidate Hints at Using Political Influence to Get Cop Fired, Then Urinates in Public
25-year-old Alberto Aldaco is a candidate for Fort Bragg City Council. On the evening of September 23, 2022 on the corner of Oak and Franklin Street in the same city, Aldaco stood beside a man known to Fort Bragg Police to be on probation while Officer Jarod Frank conducted a probation search of the subject.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Contained]Vegetation Fire in Covelo
A quarter-acre vegetation fire is reportedly burning on a Covelo hillside near the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Refuse Road threatening a nearby, unoccupied trailer. The Incident Commander described the fire as a quarter-acre in size burning in timber and slash at a slow rate of spread. He added the area is associated with vehicle fires in the recent past.
mendofever.com
Covelo Man Allegedly Violates Court Order, Swings Hatchet at Woman, Hides in Shed When Deputies Arrive
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-23-2022 about 10:50 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch advised of a violation...
mendofever.com
Man With Warrants Sleeping on Steps of Ukiah Business Booked for Alleged Ammunition and Meth Possession
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-29-2022 at 2:43 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Traffic Stop Lands Probationer in County Jail After Allegedly Found Possessing Meth and Meth Pipe
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. 09-28-2022 at 2:17 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they...
kymkemp.com
Swinging Hatchet at a Person Leads to Arrest, Says MCSO
On 09-23-2022 about 10:50 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch advised of a violation of a court order on Airport Road in Covelo, California. Deputies were unable to respond immediately due to numerous emergency calls for service in Willits and Covelo. Deputies did contact the reporting party by phone...
crimevoice.com
Man Held Without Bail for Alleged Meth Possession, Violation of PRCS
Originally published 9-29-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “09-28-2022 at 2:17 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the 200 block of KUKI Lane in Ukiah, California. The Deputies performed a traffic stop...
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: Clearlake’s waiting dogs
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has 17 dogs needing homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and schedule a visit to the...
mendofever.com
Subject Refusing To Leave Bathroom, Found Mask – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Rape at Gun Point, Meth in Work Locker, Disguised Identity—Documents Reveal Details of Allegations Against Disgraced Ukiah Cop
The Sonoma County Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation for former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray called for stricter treatment than he received, including a note that he could have been ordered to register as a sex offender. Instead, Murray was given two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence.
mendofever.com
Stripped Copper Wire, Ghost Guns, Stolen ATV—Cloverdale Man Booked for Slew of Thefts
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. During the month of September, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Property/Narcotics detectives, with the help of...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Transient Booked for Arson Accused of Igniting House Fire
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 9-25-2022 at approximately 9:41pm, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority was dispatched to the area of...
mendofever.com
Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
mendofever.com
Items Taken From Prior Theft Posted For Sale Online, Male Outside Yelling – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.26.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
