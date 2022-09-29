ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
decrypt.co

ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool

Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
u.today

Solana Founder Names Biggest Hurdle to Mainstream Adoption

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko recently told business outlet Fortune that self-custody problems remain the main impediment to mainstream adoption. While crypto offers the promise of permissionless money, it also comes with plenty of responsibilities related to safe storage. Self-custody refers to the practice of owning your own private keys with...
ffnews.com

ICP Blockchain Introduces HTTPS Outcalls To Advance Web3’s Growth

The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization based in Zürich leading the development of the Internet Computer (IC) blockchain, has today announced the advent of HTTPS outcall functionality to the IC in the form of a functional beta feature. For the first time, this will allow smart contracts to securely make HTTP calls from within the secure blockchain sandbox, to external centralized Web 2.0 services, and process a result securely decided by network consensus.
coingeek.com

SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
decrypt.co

Multiple Blockchains Will Succeed, ‘But Not 20 or 30’: Fantom Foundation CEO

Despite crypto winter, Michael Kong sees a bright multi-chain future for Fantom, but knows that not all the blockchains out there can survive. There are currently over 20,000 blockchain projects on the market, each competing with the others to gain market share and dominance. And Since the onset of the crypto bear market, the price of these tokens have tanked across the industry.
ambcrypto.com

Ultron Foundation: One of blockchain’s leaders at Future Blockchain Summit 2022

Four months after its launch in Dubai, Ultron Foundation, the fastest-growing layer-1 blockchain company, is gaining popularity by sponsoring the biggest blockchain summit and joining trusted Blockchain Leaders around the world. The Future Blockchain Summit 2022, which will take place 10-13 October 2022, is organized by Dubai World Trade Center in partnership with Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), a government agency in Dubai dedicated to virtual assets.
Fortune

‘A solvable problem’: Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov remains bullish on cross-chain future with SWIFT partnership

Chainlink cofounder Sergey Nazarov speaking with panelists at Chainlink's SmartCon 2022 in New York on Sept. 28. Chainlink, a prominent smart contract oracle network, and SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, are partnering to try to bridge the gap between traditional banks and blockchains. On Wednesday, Chainlink and...
todaynftnews.com

Google Cloud partners with Sky Mavis to strengthen Blockchain Network Security

Google Cloud collaborates with Sky Mavis to improve blockchain network security. Using interconnected and immersive experiences, they are advancing the vision for the gaming universe with interconnected, immersive, and rewarding experiences. Google Cloud expects this collaboration with Sky Mavis to expedite its product roadmap and expand the Ronin network. Google...
boundingintocrypto.com

Interbank messaging system SWIFT partners with Chainlink for a PoC project

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. SWIFT, an interbank messaging system, has unveiled a partnership with Chainlink. Through the partnership, the two will work on a proof-of-concept (PoC) initiative that allows traditional financial institutions to conduct transactions through blockchain. SWIFT partners with Chainlink.
kitco.com

Ethereum Co-Founder: A 'good chance' Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin as biggest cryptocurrency, but centralization concerns remain - Anthony Di Iorio

(Kitco News) - The hypothesized Flippening, whereby Ether surpasses Bitcoin's market capitalization, is likely to happen, said Anthony Di Iorio, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (ETH). "There's a good chance, if Ethereum keeps going in the direction it is going, that the Flippening happens," he told Michelle Makori, Editor-in-Chief...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts

Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
crowdfundinsider.com

Circle Announces Acquisition of Elements to Streamline Crypto Payments

On stage at Converge22, Circle announced an accelerated crypto payments roadmap enhanced by the recent acquisition of Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform. The announcement “includes plans to quickly scale payment offerings to unlock utility value for crypto and lower the barrier of entry for merchants to access...
Hackernoon

Exciting Developments in the Blockchain Industry 2022

The blockchain industry is always expanding, which has led to the emergence of new breakthroughs. Let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy advancements that have taken place in the blockchain world. Gabriel Mangalindan. Into tech, AI, startups and blockchain. About @gabrielmanga. Credibility. The blockchain industry is always...
thenewscrypto.com

Vitalik States: UniSwap’s Appchain Upgrade Makes “No Sense”

The Co- founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin slashes the UniSwap community for its new upgrades in its appchains. Vitalik explicitly replied to the tweet revealing the “Inevitability of UNIchain” by Dan Glitzier, the Co-founder @nascentxyz. Now, the tweet is trending around and it became the recent talk of the town.
