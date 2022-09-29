Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies with Huge Potential for Profit Amid the Current Market Crashes: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Most cryptocurrency users have had difficulty determining which coins should be traded and which should be held since the beginning of the market crash. The current bearish market trend has negatively impacted most token values in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, you must carefully select which coin to buy to protect...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
decrypt.co
ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool
Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
u.today
Solana Founder Names Biggest Hurdle to Mainstream Adoption
Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko recently told business outlet Fortune that self-custody problems remain the main impediment to mainstream adoption. While crypto offers the promise of permissionless money, it also comes with plenty of responsibilities related to safe storage. Self-custody refers to the practice of owning your own private keys with...
ffnews.com
ICP Blockchain Introduces HTTPS Outcalls To Advance Web3’s Growth
The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization based in Zürich leading the development of the Internet Computer (IC) blockchain, has today announced the advent of HTTPS outcall functionality to the IC in the form of a functional beta feature. For the first time, this will allow smart contracts to securely make HTTP calls from within the secure blockchain sandbox, to external centralized Web 2.0 services, and process a result securely decided by network consensus.
coingeek.com
SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
decrypt.co
Multiple Blockchains Will Succeed, ‘But Not 20 or 30’: Fantom Foundation CEO
Despite crypto winter, Michael Kong sees a bright multi-chain future for Fantom, but knows that not all the blockchains out there can survive. There are currently over 20,000 blockchain projects on the market, each competing with the others to gain market share and dominance. And Since the onset of the crypto bear market, the price of these tokens have tanked across the industry.
ambcrypto.com
Ultron Foundation: One of blockchain’s leaders at Future Blockchain Summit 2022
Four months after its launch in Dubai, Ultron Foundation, the fastest-growing layer-1 blockchain company, is gaining popularity by sponsoring the biggest blockchain summit and joining trusted Blockchain Leaders around the world. The Future Blockchain Summit 2022, which will take place 10-13 October 2022, is organized by Dubai World Trade Center in partnership with Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), a government agency in Dubai dedicated to virtual assets.
decrypt.co
Ernst & Young Wants to Be 'The Best on Earth at Ethereum' Says Firm's Blockchain Lead
Ernst & Young's global blockchain leader Paul Brody told Decrypt the company is "all-in" on public blockchains, particularly Ethereum. At this year’s Messari Mainnet summit, Paul Brody, the blockchain lead at Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) told Decrypt that his company is “all in on public blockchains.”
‘A solvable problem’: Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov remains bullish on cross-chain future with SWIFT partnership
Chainlink cofounder Sergey Nazarov speaking with panelists at Chainlink's SmartCon 2022 in New York on Sept. 28. Chainlink, a prominent smart contract oracle network, and SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, are partnering to try to bridge the gap between traditional banks and blockchains. On Wednesday, Chainlink and...
todaynftnews.com
Google Cloud partners with Sky Mavis to strengthen Blockchain Network Security
Google Cloud collaborates with Sky Mavis to improve blockchain network security. Using interconnected and immersive experiences, they are advancing the vision for the gaming universe with interconnected, immersive, and rewarding experiences. Google Cloud expects this collaboration with Sky Mavis to expedite its product roadmap and expand the Ronin network. Google...
boundingintocrypto.com
Interbank messaging system SWIFT partners with Chainlink for a PoC project
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. SWIFT, an interbank messaging system, has unveiled a partnership with Chainlink. Through the partnership, the two will work on a proof-of-concept (PoC) initiative that allows traditional financial institutions to conduct transactions through blockchain. SWIFT partners with Chainlink.
kitco.com
Ethereum Co-Founder: A 'good chance' Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin as biggest cryptocurrency, but centralization concerns remain - Anthony Di Iorio
(Kitco News) - The hypothesized Flippening, whereby Ether surpasses Bitcoin's market capitalization, is likely to happen, said Anthony Di Iorio, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (ETH). "There's a good chance, if Ethereum keeps going in the direction it is going, that the Flippening happens," he told Michelle Makori, Editor-in-Chief...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts
Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
crowdfundinsider.com
Circle Announces Acquisition of Elements to Streamline Crypto Payments
On stage at Converge22, Circle announced an accelerated crypto payments roadmap enhanced by the recent acquisition of Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform. The announcement “includes plans to quickly scale payment offerings to unlock utility value for crypto and lower the barrier of entry for merchants to access...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Ethereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio ‘Enthused With Seeing What Cardano Can Do’
On Wednesday (September 28), Ethereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio told Michelle Makori, Editor-in-Chief and Lead Anchor at Kitco News why he has been investing in $ADA, $DOT, and $ATOM. Di Iorio started with Bitcoin (BTC) early in 2012, at a time when it was trading under $10; that is when...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
Exciting Developments in the Blockchain Industry 2022
The blockchain industry is always expanding, which has led to the emergence of new breakthroughs. Let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy advancements that have taken place in the blockchain world. Gabriel Mangalindan. Into tech, AI, startups and blockchain. About @gabrielmanga. Credibility. The blockchain industry is always...
thenewscrypto.com
Vitalik States: UniSwap’s Appchain Upgrade Makes “No Sense”
The Co- founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin slashes the UniSwap community for its new upgrades in its appchains. Vitalik explicitly replied to the tweet revealing the “Inevitability of UNIchain” by Dan Glitzier, the Co-founder @nascentxyz. Now, the tweet is trending around and it became the recent talk of the town.
