Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Titleholder carries main hopes of first win for Japan but Toru Kurita is staying calm

SkySports
Max Verstappen angry at Red Bull after qualifying mistake makes title win in Singapore unlikely
The Dutchman will start the race in eighth and his hopes of sealing a second drivers' championship on Sunday have been severely dented after his team made a late decision to call him into the pits when he seemed set to challenge the fastest time of pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. Red...
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: Alpinista romps to win to justify favourite tag – live reaction
Join Tony Paley with all the latest from Longchamp for the highlight of the European horse racing calendar
SkySports
How long before a sub two-hour marathon? Bashir Abdi says "it is possible" for Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge is capable of running a sub two-hour marathon, according to Olympic bronze medallist Bashir Abdi. Kipchoge improved on his own world record at the Berlin Marathon last Sunday, electing to run the quicker course over the London version this weekend. The Kenyan double Olympic champion crossed the line...
SkySports
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: Shock German winner Torquator Tasso goes for repeat bid at ParisLongchamp
Marcel Weiss's German raider Torquator Tasso caused a huge shock in 2021 and is back for more Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe glory, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday. The five-year-old was virtually unknown last year when he created a major upset in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe where he beat the leading fancies Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane at odds of 80/1.
SkySports
Cameron Norrie pulls out of Korea Open quarter-final against Jenson Brooksby due to Covid-19
British No 1 Cameron Norrie has been forced to pull out of the Korea Open after testing positive for Covid-19. Norrie was due to play a quarter-final match against American Jenson Brooksby on Friday after beating Japan's Kaichi Uchida in the previous round, but the 27-year-old tweeted on Sunday saying he had tested positive for Covid-19.
SkySports
Red Bull boss Christian Horner says team 'not aware' of any F1 budget cap breach during 2021 season
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff later described Horner's comments as "funny", and said the alleged breaches are a "heavyweight issue" that will have implications on results from the three world championships from 2021-2023. The sport introduced a budget cap last season, and reports claim Red Bull are one of two teams...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Arc weekend kicks off at ParisLongchamp while Ascot hosts Challenge Cup on Saturday
Arc weekend kicks off with double Group One action, while Ascot hosts the Challenge Cup and two Group Three prizes, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday. 3.25 ParisLongchamp - Kyprios goes for super six in Cadran. The new star of the staying division, Kyprios will aim to make...
SkySports
W Series Qualifying: Marta Garcia starts on pole in Singapore after rain curtails session
With heavy rain falling on the Singapore street circuit, the W Series spent the opening moments of the session fighting over track position, getting in an early fast lap and dealing with reduced grip. It was Alice Powell who got to grips with the conditions the quickest, setting herself at...
SkySports
Salt stars as England storm to victory over Pakistan in sixth T20 LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the sixth of seven T20Is between Pakistan and England. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Singapore GP: Charles Leclerc fastest for Ferrari in wet Practice Three ahead of qualifying
Leclerc topped Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who can win the world championship in tomorrow's race, by half a second with a 1:57.782 on a drying surface. The other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was a further half-second back in third, while Alpine's Fernando Alonso and Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez were the only other cars within two seconds of Leclerc's leading time.
SkySports
W Series: Beitske Visser wins in Singapore as Jamie Chadwick crashes out
Chadwick, who was hoping to seal a third successive W Series title, needed to finish ahead of Visser, Alice Powell and Abbi Pulling, but had a tough task on her hands as she started from eighth after a qualifying session that was severely reduced by rain. Chadwick jumped two places...
SkySports
England face Pakistan in T20 series decider as they get knockout vibes ahead of World Cup
England would love to be in that position next month at the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne - and have somewhat of a dry run this Sunday with a deciding T20 international against Pakistan in Lahore. After a series that has swayed one way and then the other, the...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: British No 1 set for Agel Open in Ostrava with Transylvania and Guadalajara to come
Emma Raducanu will have high hopes of breaking into the WTA top 50 with the British No 1 set for the Agel Open in Ostrava where she will open against Daria Kasatkina. After winning the US Open as a qualifier last year, Raducanu's first full pro season has seen the 19-year-old try to adjust to the gruelling nature of the WTA Tour.
SkySports
Christophe Soumillon ban: Rossa Ryan says he was 'very lucky' to walk away from fall after elbow from rival jockey
Rossa Ryan feels he was “very lucky” to walk away from a terrifying fall after being elbowed out of the saddle by rival jockey Christophe Soumillon. Soumillon was banned for 60 days after the stewards deemed him guilty of dangerous riding aboard Syros in the Prix Thomas Bryon Jockey Club de Turquie on Friday.
SkySports
Cumberland Lodge Stakes: Hamish delights Maureen Haggas with easy Ascot victory as Rohaan wins again
Hamish produced a career-best effort with an easy victory in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot. Pat Dobbs could not have had a simpler task in the Group Three contest, as the six-year-old Motivator gelding travelled like a dream throughout. Always in the front rank, tracking the...
SkySports
Singapore GP: Lewis Hamilton edges Max Verstappen in Practice One to top a session for first time in 2022
Lewis Hamilton produced a surprise late show of pace to edge out Max Verstappen for the fastest time in opening practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who can win the world championship this weekend if results go his way, appeared to be continuing his dominant form for Red Bull as he topped the timesheet by a considerable margin for much of the session.
SkySports
England set up T20I series decider with Pakistan as Phil Salt powers tourists to thumping win in Lahore
England had seen a 2-1 lead in the series turn into a 3-2 deficit after two bungled run chases in games four and five, but were brutal batting second on Friday night, with Salt the spearhead as they cantered home with 33 balls to spare to win by eight wickets and level proceedings at 3-3.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton says missing out on Singapore GP pole was 'gutting' after thrilling qualifying
With a drying track ensuring near constant drama throughout qualifying on Formula 1's return to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Hamilton was always near the top of the timesheet as he appeared to have a realistic shot at pole. With the front-runners having switched from intermediates to slicks for the...
SkySports
West Brom Women switch from white shorts to navy shorts due to period concerns
West Bromwich Albion Women have changed their home kit from white shorts to navy shorts after consultation with the playing squad regarding issues wearing white while on their period. Wearing white while on a period is an issue that has been highlighted by women across all sports, including England Women,...
SkySports
Greg O'Shea and Donna Fraser talk Olympic mindsets ahead of the TCS London Marathon
Greg O'Shea and Donna Fraser OBE are two Olympians preparing to take on the 26.2 miles of the TCS London Marathon this weekend and we talk to them about their mindsets, how it's helped them in their lives and the challenge it poses. The duo will be part of the...
