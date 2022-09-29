Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Titleholder carries main hopes of first win for Japan but Toru Kurita is staying calm

Emma Raducanu will have high hopes of breaking into the WTA top 50 with the British No 1 set for the Agel Open in Ostrava where she will open against Daria Kasatkina. After winning the US Open as a qualifier last year, Raducanu's first full pro season has seen the 19-year-old try to adjust to the gruelling nature of the WTA Tour.

