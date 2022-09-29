Kremlin Announces Russia Will Annex Four Occupied Regions in Ukraine; Nord Stream Tensions Rise

Read full article on original website
Putin Signs Annexation of Ukrainian Regions Despite Mounting Losses for Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military struggles to control the territory that was illegally annexed. The documents finalizing the annexation, carried out in defiance of international laws, were published on a Russian government website on Wednesday morning. Earlier...
White House Lobbying Fails to Prevent OPEC+ Production Cut
A desperate, last-ditch effort by the White House to convince OPEC+ members to vote against a proposed production cut at Wednesday's meeting in Vienna failed, as the oil-producing cartel announced a cut of 2 million barrels per day. Members of the Biden administration had been "pulling out all the stops,"...
'Instantly unites us': Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years, amid tensions over Ukraine
Four astronauts launched toward the International Space Station in a SpaceX rocket Wednesday, with the first Russian passenger in 20 years.
Ukraine's Forces Gain Ground in the South as Counteroffensive Builds; Russia Acknowledges Advances
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the success of Ukraine's soldiers is not limited to the recapture of Lyman, a key logistics hub for the occupying Russian forces, in the northeast of the country. He said in his nightly address that more settlements around Kherson have been liberated.
Donald Trump Files $475M Lawsuit Against CNN Over Network's ‘The Big Lie' Coverage of His False Claims
Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about Trump's false...
Russia's Lone Female Cosmonaut Launched to Space From US, Alongside First Native American Woman to Orbit Earth
For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine. Their SpaceX flight was delayed by Hurricane Ian, which ripped across the state last week. “I...
France's Nuclear Energy Strategy — Once Its Pride and Joy — Faces Big Problems This Winter
Deep-rooted problems with France's nuclear-heavy energy strategy are raising serious questions about its winter preparedness. A long-standing source of national pride, France generates roughly 70% of its electricity from a nuclear fleet of 56 reactors, all operated by state-owned utility EDF. In recent months, however, more than half of EDF's...
OPEC+ to Cut Oil Production by 2 Million Barrels Per Day to Shore Up Prices, Defying U.S. Pressure
OPEC and non-OPEC partners on Wednesday agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in oil prices despite U.S. pressure to pump more. Crude prices have fallen to roughly $80 a barrel from more than $120 in early June amid growing fears about the prospect of a global economic recession.
An Italian Instagram travel influencer was arrested at her 30th birthday party in Iran amid the antigovernment demonstrations
Before her arrest, Alessia Piperno had posted on Instagram about people being fed up in Iran and taking to the streets.
