ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kremlin Announces Russia Will Annex Four Occupied Regions in Ukraine; Nord Stream Tensions Rise

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

White House Lobbying Fails to Prevent OPEC+ Production Cut

A desperate, last-ditch effort by the White House to convince OPEC+ members to vote against a proposed production cut at Wednesday's meeting in Vienna failed, as the oil-producing cartel announced a cut of 2 million barrels per day. Members of the Biden administration had been "pulling out all the stops,"...
POTUS
NBC Chicago

Ukraine's Forces Gain Ground in the South as Counteroffensive Builds; Russia Acknowledges Advances

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the success of Ukraine's soldiers is not limited to the recapture of Lyman, a key logistics hub for the occupying Russian forces, in the northeast of the country. He said in his nightly address that more settlements around Kherson have been liberated.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine War Politics#Cia#Kremlin Announces#Nord Stream Tensions Rise#Cnbc#Russian#Eu#The Russian Federation
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy