Orlene quickly intensifies to Category 4 strength, set to strike Mexico
Hurricane Orlene, the 16th named storm of the East Pacific hurricane season, formed early Thursday morning. AccuWeather forecasters say the storm is on a path to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Mexico.
Two disturbances are in the Atlantic Ocean. One has a 70% chance of formation
A pair of disturbances are in the Atlantic Ocean Sunday morning, one of which the National Hurricane Center estimates has a high chance of becoming a storm system by next weekend and one of which has a high chance of becoming nothing.
