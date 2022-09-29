Read full article on original website
Related
1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026
Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)?
KBWP - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Insurance segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
Should iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/22/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $48.45 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Small Cap...
Zacks.com
Is Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Is WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend ETF (DON) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DON - Free Report) made its debut on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy bpost (BPOSY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
5 Best Inverse-Leveraged ETFs of September
DRV - Free Report) , Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (. SOXS - Free Report) , MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (. BERZ - Free Report) , ETFMG 2x Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (. MJIN - Free Report) and Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) a Buy Now?
CSIQ - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this solar wafers manufacturer have returned -13.4%, compared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
3 IT Services Stocks to Buy From a Challenging Industry
CDW - Free Report) , EPAM Systems (. NTNX - Free Report) . Robust spending on cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is driving industry-wide growth. Solid demand for advanced IT-service infrastructure solutions for remote working and digital healthcare has been benefiting the prospects of the industry participants.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 30th
NTB - Free Report) : This company which provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The Price and Consensus. Bank of N.T....
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.75, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
RWEOY or WEC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
RWEOY - Free Report) and WEC Energy Group (. WEC - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair...
Do These 3 Things Now If Your Portfolio Is Down Big
Here are some actionable insights into navigating a sea of falling stock prices.
Zacks.com
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
CNQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.57, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October and Hold for Long-Term Growth
Now might not be time to call a market bottom, with inflation still clocking in at 40-year highs and the Fed determined to do all it can to drag prices down. Thankfully, investors who plan to own stocks for years to come don’t need to pinpoint an exact bottom and should instead consider slowly starting positions in blue-chip stocks with great fundamentals that should look like steals at these levels down the road.
Zacks.com
Repay Holdings (RPAY) Soars 5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
RPAY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $7.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks. Repay extended its rally for the...
Zacks.com
Make a Wish List of Value Stocks
(0:30) - Making A Strong Investment Strategy For Today’s Market. (5:45) - Deploying Cash: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. (18:45) - Episode Roundup: CNC, FANG, KR, WFC, URI. Welcome to Episode #299 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Oxford Industries (OXM)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
5 Winning Global ETFs of First Nine Months of 2022
Global markets have been into a tailspin this year on red-hot inflation and rising rate worries. The Fed has hiked interest rates this year by 300 bps so far. The European Central Bank (ECB) too embarked on the rate hike mode. The ECB has raised interest rates by 125 so far this year (read: ECB Hikes Rates: ETFs to Win/Lose).
Zacks.com
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know
UPST - Free Report) closed at $20.79, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Comments / 0