Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

Growth stocks have hugely fallen out of favor in recent months. Some stocks, though, should rebound given their massive growth potential. Buying such growth stocks right now could be one of your smartest investment moves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
tipranks.com

2 ASX utility shares that analysts like ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike

Increasing interest rates can both help and hinder utility companies. Ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike next Tuesday, AGL Energy and Contact Energy are among analysts’ favourite ASX utilities shares. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is gearing up to hike its benchmark interest rate next Tuesday. That...
tipranks.com

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Slumps on Secondary Public Offering

Shares of solar facilities provider Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) are slumping in the pre-market session today after it announced a secondary public offering. A shareholder associated with Blackstone is offering 7 million Class A Altus shares and underwriters will have an option to buy up to 1.05 million additional Class A shares.
tipranks.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Plunges on lower Q3 Guidance, Abrupt CFO Change

Shares of Rent-A-Center plunged significantly after the company lowered its third-quarter guidance and announced a sudden change in the CFO position. Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), a lease-to-own provider for products like furniture and appliances, declined significantly in Thursday’s extended trading session. Investors were spooked by the third-quarter guidance cut and the sudden departure of the company’s CFO.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Target's share price is down, but the company has some underappreciated competitive advantages. Prologis continues to expand its footprint as a leader in logistics for retailers and e-commerce companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Voya Financial Stock (NYSE:VOYA) Ticked Up Today

Voya Financial ticked up after a new rating at Piper Sandler. The reasons behind that rating, and a few others, combine to make Voya a fairly attractive offering in an otherwise risky market. Financial services firm Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has plenty of options available to its customer base. Some...
