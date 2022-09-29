ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Fantastic Freshmen: Tucson High trio starting for improving Badgers

Having a freshman varsity starter on a high school football team happens in Southern Arizona but not often. Having three at one time is unheard of. Add to that the three of them, at Tucson High, are on a winning team through the first three weeks of the season. Making...
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Tempe High gets wind knocked out against Valley Christian

The Tempe High School football team was deflated Friday night by the Valley Christian Trojans. By halftime, the Trojans had scored 49 points. And all the Tempe Buffaloes could do was punt the ball away and watch, as the joy of playing the game was slowly draining in their 69-6 loss.
TEMPE, AZ
arizonasports.com

ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season. ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Three teen boys found safe after leaving Mesa junior high school

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three teen boys who went missing early Thursday morning have been found safe. Officers searched for 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker. The teens were last seen around 9 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Baseline and Dobson roads.
MESA, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart

Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
CHANDLER, AZ
cohaitungchi.com

10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ

You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellemming.com

29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tempe ranks No. 2 on Best Places to Live in U.S. list

Digital platform Money, today announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live spotlighting 50 cities and towns with strong labor markets, affordable homes, and racial, economic and cultural diversity. Tempe is ranked No. 2 on the Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. This year’s list features...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

MCSO: Shooting at party in Gila Bend kills 2

GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men died after a shooting at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon. MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said deputies were called for a shooting around 1:36 p.m. in the area of Papago Street and Euclid Avenue.
GILA BEND, AZ
azbex.com

Arizona Projects 09-30-22

1. The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. The $446M, 23-mile project – which will add capacity and reduce congestion along the corridor – is expected to take approximately three years to complete. It includes 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and the construction of approximately eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale Quarter tunes up for concert series

Music has returned to Scottsdale Quarter as the mixed-use complex will be a venue for live music again this fall. Concerts will be held every Saturday beneath the palm trees 5-7 p.m. with a lineup of artists ranging from rock cover bands to dance groups to country acts. “We were...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale

Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

