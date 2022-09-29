Read full article on original website
Hundreds protest in Turkey in support of Iranian women
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Turkey on Sunday to condemn Iran's crackdown on women-led demonstrations sparked by a young woman's death after her arrest by the country's notorious morality police. A demonstration in solidarity with Iranian women attended by hundreds of people was also held in the western city of Izmir on Saturday evening, according to images published on social media and verified by AFP. At least 92 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the protests two weeks ago, Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Sunday. vid-rba/mr/imm/pvh
Taliban beat women protesting against school bombing, say witnesses
Forces said to have opened fire on crowds who were demonstrating over attack targeting Hazara community
At least 125 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede
At least 125 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
Burkina Faso junta urges calm after French Embassy attack
Burkina Faso's new junta leadership is calling for calm after the French Embassy and other buildings were attacked
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
Russia has attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown with suicide drones.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Retired Gen. David Petraeus says the war in Ukraine 'looks very dire' for Russian President Vladimir Putin
Petraeus during a WABC radio interview was skeptical that Putin's efforts to change the trajectory of the conflict would prove to be successful.
