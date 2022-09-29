ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Hundreds protest in Turkey in support of Iranian women

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Turkey on Sunday to condemn Iran's crackdown on women-led demonstrations sparked by a young woman's death after her arrest by the country's notorious morality police. A demonstration in solidarity with Iranian women attended by hundreds of people was also held in the western city of Izmir on Saturday evening, according to images published on social media and verified by AFP. At least 92 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the protests two weeks ago, Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Sunday. vid-rba/mr/imm/pvh
CNN

At least 125 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

At least 125 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
