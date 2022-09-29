Tropical Storm Ian: Biden approves Florida disaster declaration (live updates)

Tropical Storm Ian continued to batter Florida and was expected to emerge into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, one day after it made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the latest updates:

Man dies after going out to drain pool during Hurricane Ian, deputies say

Update 8:40 a.m. EDT: A Deltona man died overnight after going outside to drain his pool during Hurricane Ian, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities went to the man’s house on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after his wife reported that he hadn’t returned after going outside. Deputies found his flashlight before spotting him in a canal behind the home.

He was unresponsive.

Deputies pulled the man from the water and performed CPR. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ian continues to flood east-central Florida

Update 8 a.m. EDT Sept. 29: Tropical Storm Ian continues to produce “catastrophic flooding” over parts of east-central Florida, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning.

In its 8 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, was about 40 miles east of Orlando and 10 miles west of Cape Canaveral. It was moving northeast at 8 mph.

Officials have discontinued a tropical storm warning from Boca Raton to Jupiter Inlet, the agency said. A storm surge warning also has been discontinued from the middle of Longboat Key south to Flamingo, including Charlotte Harbor.

Biden approves Florida disaster declaration

Update 7:42 a.m. EDT Sept. 29: President Joe Biden “declared that a major disaster exists” in Florida and is ordering federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts, the White House said in a news release Thursday morning.

The declaration means federal funding is now available to affected people in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties, the release said.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the release said.

Portion of Sanibel Causeway collapses

Update 7 a.m. EDT Sept. 29: Part of the Sanibel Causeway, the bridge used to travel to Sanibel Island by vehicle, has collapsed, according to the Tampa Bay Times and WBBH-TV.

WBBH reported that the section is about 50 to 65 feet long.

2.5 million customers without power in Florida

Update 6 a.m. EDT Sept. 29: More than 2.5 million customers are without power in Florida, according to a website that tracks outages.

PowerOutage.us is reporting that 2,517,064 customers in the state have lost power, including 421,268 in Lee County, 225,500 in Sarasota County, 218,108 in Hillsborough County, 202,855 in Collier County, 191,274 in Polk County, 159,765 in Manatee County and 148,488 in Orange County.

Flooding continues in Orlando

Update 5:21 a.m. EDT Sept. 29: Streets are flooding in Orlando, according to WFTV.

“The street flooding has cars submerged in the area of Summerlin Avenue and South Street, not far from Lake Eola,” the news outlet reported shortly before 5 a.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, a flash flood warning was extended until 6:45 a.m. EDT for Orlando, Pine Hills and Kissimmee, the National Weather Service said.

Ian downgraded to tropical storm

Update 5 a.m. EDT Sept. 29: Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm but is still expected to produce strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge across parts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, was about 40 miles southeast of Orlando and 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral. It was moving northeast at 8 mph.

The hurricane warnings for the east and west coasts of the Florida Peninsula have been changed to tropical storm warnings, the agency said. Meanwhile, a tropical storm watch north of Surf City, North Carolina, to Cape Lookout, North Carolina, has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning.

Additionally, officials have discontinued a storm surge watch from Florida’s Suwannee River to the middle of Longboat Key, including Tampa Bay, the agency said.

Kissimmee police, fire crews can’t respond to calls, city says

Update 3:45 a.m. EDT Sept. 29: As winds reached 45 mph in Kissimmee, the city announced that its police and fire crews can no longer respond to calls, according to WFTV.

Meanwhile, footage showed “major flooding” in the streets of the city, the news outlet reported.

A flash flood warning for Kissimmee, Pine Hills and Apopka remains in effect until 6:30 a.m. EDT, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly 2.4 million customers without power in Florida

Update 3 a.m. EDT Sept. 29: Nearly 2.4 million customers are without power in Florida, according to a website that tracks outages.

PowerOutage.us is reporting that 2,387,040 customers in the state have lost power, including 425,717 in Lee County, 257,180 in Sarasota County, 218,546 in Hillsborough County, 208,956 in Collier County and 171,715 in Manatee County.

NHC: Storm’s winds fall to 75 mph; flooding continues

Update 2 a.m. EDT Sept. 29: Flooding rains continue to pummel central and northern Florida, the National Hurricane Center said early Thursday.

In its 2 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 1 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, was about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. It was moving northeast at 9 mph.

Officials have discontinued a hurricane warning from Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee and a tropical storm warning from Chokoloskee to Flamingo, the agency said.

Category 1 storm continues to batter Florida

Update 1 a.m. EDT Sept. 29: Hurricane Ian continues to bring strong winds, storm surge and flooding to the Florida Peninsula and is expected to move into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said late Wednesday.

In its 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the storm, now a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, was about 70 miles south of Orlando and 80 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral. It was moving north-northeast at 8 mph.

Officials discontinued a hurricane watch for Lake Okeechobee; a tropical storm warning south of Boca Raton; and a storm surge watch from Flamingo eastward to the Card Sound Bridge, including Florida Bay, the agency said.

