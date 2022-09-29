Read full article on original website
Related
Evita Too review – discos among the death squads in a gorgeously disordered show
As in: Evita was also there. The second wife of the Argentinian president Juan Perón, Eva, was immortalised in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s 1978 musical, Evita. But Isabel, Perón’s third wife and his successor as president of Argentina, has been largely relegated to a footnote in history. In Evita Too, a wonderfully chaotic exploration of power and populism told through an underfunded DIY mega-musical, Sh!t Theatre focus their attention on the curious figure of Isabel and her extraordinary role as one of the world’s first female presidents.
The Controversial Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie "Blonde" Was Just Called Out By Emily Ratajkowski In A New TikTok
"I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death."
The Internet Is High-Key Obsessed With Emma Chamberlain's New House, And Honestly, It's Restored My Faith In Celebrity Homes
If this is the future of Gen Z home design, I'm 100% here for it.
Tufts Daily
Let’s rehearse ‘The Rehearsal’ of a rehearsal
According to the Collins Dictionary, a rehearsal can be defined as a “session of exercise, drill, or practice, usually private, in preparation for a public performance, ceremony, etc.” Although it is a term usually reserved for performance art or public speaking, rehearsing can also be seen in daily life such as thinking over an argument before a conversation. But, what if we could thoroughly rehearse for some of the most difficult and appalling moments of our lives?
Comments / 0