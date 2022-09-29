ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Evita Too review – discos among the death squads in a gorgeously disordered show

As in: Evita was also there. The second wife of the Argentinian president Juan Perón, Eva, was immortalised in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s 1978 musical, Evita. But Isabel, Perón’s third wife and his successor as president of Argentina, has been largely relegated to a footnote in history. In Evita Too, a wonderfully chaotic exploration of power and populism told through an underfunded DIY mega-musical, Sh!t Theatre focus their attention on the curious figure of Isabel and her extraordinary role as one of the world’s first female presidents.
THEATER & DANCE
Tufts Daily

Let’s rehearse ‘The Rehearsal’ of a rehearsal

According to the Collins Dictionary, a rehearsal can be defined as a “session of exercise, drill, or practice, usually private, in preparation for a public performance, ceremony, etc.” Although it is a term usually reserved for performance art or public speaking, rehearsing can also be seen in daily life such as thinking over an argument before a conversation. But, what if we could thoroughly rehearse for some of the most difficult and appalling moments of our lives?
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy