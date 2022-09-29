ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

4th leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnwQm_0iElHQnz00

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden, the Swedish coast guard said Thursday.

“We have leakage at two positions” off Sweden, coast guard spokesperson Mattias Lindholm. There are two more off Denmark, he said.

Two of the leaks are on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that recently stopped supplying gas, while the other two are on Nord Stream 2 that never started operating. Although they were not running, both pipelines were filled with gas, which has escaped and bubbled to the surface.

The Nord Stream pipelines run through the Baltic to transport gas from Russia to Germany. The Danish and Swedish governments believe that the leaks off their countries were “deliberate actions.”

Before the leaks were reported, explosions were recorded. A first explosion was recorded by seismologists early Monday southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm. A second, stronger blast northeast of the island that night was equivalent to a magnitude-2.3 earthquake. Seismic stations in Denmark, Norway and Finland also registered the explosions.

Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage — it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe — although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened.

Speaking Wednesday before the fourth leak was reported, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said it would have taken a large explosive device to cause the damage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

BERLIN — (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

What the war in Ukraine means for Asia's climate goals

NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic Sea#Pipelines#Gas Pipeline#Explosions#Business Industry#Linus Business#Swedish#The Nord Stream 1#Nord Stream 2#Danish#European
WHIO Dayton

Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces blindfolded and detained the head of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Ukraine’s nuclear power provider said Saturday, reigniting long-simmering fears over the plant's security. The alleged kidnapping on Friday apparently took place shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated his...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Ukrainian advance brings city of Sloviansk back to life

For the city of Sloviansk, the recapture of the strategic hub of Lyman about 12 miles away by Ukrainian forces has brought a new mood of optimism. The Donbas city was once one of Russia’s main objectives along with neighbouring Kramatorsk. On Sunday as a continuous stream of military...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia's loss of Lyman, which it had been using as...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
WHIO Dayton

In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote

MANAUS, Brazil — (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some are hundreds of kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.
AMERICAS
WHIO Dayton

Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The beginning of October means Nobel Prize season. Six days, six prizes, new faces from around the globe added to the world's most elite roster of scientists, writers, economists and human rights leaders. This year’s Nobel season kicks off Monday with the medicine...
SCIENCE
WHIO Dayton

World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Sunday that she could have done a better job "laying the ground" for her package of unfunded tax cuts, but insisted she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country's public finances.
U.K.
WHIO Dayton

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilians were voting on Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years. The race pits...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Turkey says 23 Kurdish militants killed in Iraq airstrikes

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkish warplanes “neutralized” 23 Kurdish militants in a raid 140 kilometers (90 miles) inside Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday. The ministry usually refers to killed militants as “neutralized.” It said the number of casualties in the mission in the Asos region of northern Iraq, which is controlled by the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government, was expected to rise.
MIDDLE EAST
WHIO Dayton

S. Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean activists say they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border, ignoring their government’s plea to stop such activities since the North has threatened to respond with “deadly” retaliation. Park...
ADVOCACY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
129K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy