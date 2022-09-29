ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 stylish ways to give your home some serious autumn vibes

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 3 days ago
With the first chill in the air and leaves turning at a rapid rate, chances are you’ve been closing the curtains a little bit earlier than usual – and looking forward to all things autumnal.

And the rich, rustic tones and earthy hues of this season are endlessly appealing for bringing warmth into our homes. Take inspiration from these autumn-inspired finds…

1. Oak Leaf Autumn Wreath & TruGlow Candle Bundle, £69.99, Lights4fun

With thoughts of nature studies and woodland walks, creating a cosy ambience with an autumn wreath and centrepiece crowned with pillar candles is sure to inspire seasonal tablescaping.

2. Habitat 2.4 Litre Oval Cast Iron Casserole Dish – Orange, £40, Argos

Think homemade warming soups and steaming hot pots. If you’re not the proud owner of a classic orange cast iron casserole dish, now could be the best time to invest in one. Suitable for gas, electric, ceramic, induction and oven.

3. Scented Candle JENS D7xH8cm w/lid, £3, JYSK

A scented warming glow for less than a fiver? We’re in.

4. Oliver Bonas Aster Etched Star Gin Glass S2, £28, Oliver Bonas (available from October)

Chances are you’re foraging for a gin with autumnal botanicals – and a new gin glass with some star quality will ensure your drinks trolley is tip-top.

5. Emma Bridgewater Borlotti Beans Medium Oblong Plate, £42, and Beetroot Medium Dish, £65, Emma Bridgewater

Whether it’s a bundle of beans or best beets from the farmer’s market, these decorated serving dishes will make your harvest taste that much more delicious.

6. Resin Pumpkin Ornament, £14, Matalan

When you want to plant a pumpkin around the home, this rustic deco will blend in beautifully with farmhouse-style furnishings or fireplace décor.

7. Abel Wooden Rattan Accent Chair, £250, Next

A stylish accent chair speaks volumes, especially when it’s a mix of modern and rustic like this one, styled up with nature-inspired colours to contrast with its wood frame and neutral upholstery.

8. Recycled Wool Blanket in Rust Herringbone (bottom of pile), £65, The Tartan Blanket Company

These soft, woven yarns are coveted for their warmth – and wool blankets can be used as a throw or shawl wrap, as well as draping over a chair, sofa or bed.

9. Tortoise Table Lamp, Black – £32, Homebase

Putting the atmosphere into autumn, a chic tortoise effect table lamp with a black shade looks moody and inviting.

10. Slouchbag Bean Bag – Jumbo Cord, Mustard, £74.99 (was £99.99), RUcomfy

As the nights draw in, there’s something super inviting about a bumper sized bean bag to sink into.

11. Hottie in Ochre, £40, Loaf

A bottle with benefits. We love this knitted favourite for its form and function.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Gin#Soups#Oak#Lights4fun#Argos Think#Classic Orange Cast#Jysk
Real Homes

Where to buy autumn decor this year

It might be time to admit that summer is over for 2022, but don’t be too disheartened because autumn has officially arrived! In all its pumpkin-spiced, orange colours and cosy-vibe glory, that is. And while you may be thinking about getting out your faux-fur throws, gold decorations and string lights from the back of your cupboard or reaching for them from the loft, we won’t blame you for wanting to buy just a few more timeless pieces to update your home this year.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Aldi’s fire pits will keep your garden cosy this autumn – and they’re available now

Autumn is officially here, which means we can expect our gardens to feel a little on the nippy side. However, if you’re looking for a way to extend the amount of time you spend outside, Aldi’s fire pits are the answer.While you might be reaching for the electric blanket and hot water bottle to fend off the chill, opting for outdoor heating can stop the bad weather putting a dampner on your time spent alfresco this season. As you’d expect, Aldi’s garden Specialbuys collection is serving up some serious goodness when it comes to seating too – offering everything from...
HOME & GARDEN
