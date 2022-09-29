Read full article on original website
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
All the Men Marilyn Monroe Reportedly Had Relationships With Throughout Her Short Life
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Marilyn Monroe had many loves throughout her life, most notably with her second and third husbands Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller. But between (and sometimes even during) her marriages, there were many scandalous affairs.
'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Call Out the Show Over "Insulting" Kelli Giddish IG Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.
Ant Anstead Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Amelie As He Celebrates Her 19th Birthday
Ant Anstead’s oldest daughter Amelie looked so grown up in a red dress in one of the throwback photos he proudly shared to mark her 19th birthday!. Ant Anstead is so proud of his daughter Amelie! The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host took to Instagram to celebrate her 19th birthday, sharing a sweet set of throwbacks on Thursday, Sept. 29. “NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????” he exclaimed at the beginning of his post. “Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!” he penned. Amelie is one of two children that Ant shares with ex-wife Louise Storey: the two are also parents of her brother Archie, 16.
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
'Saturday Night Live' returns and shows that a lot of rebuilding is underway
Judging by the relentlessly average, borderline uninspired season opening episode, this 48th season of SNL is off to a bumpy start, writes our critic Eric Deggans.
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
16 Tiny Details In "Don't Worry Darling" That Are Actually Really Great Foreshadowing For...Well, Y'know
Warning: MASSIVE SPOILERS AHEAD
The best movies worth seeing in theaters right now, from 'The Woman King' to 'Barbarian'
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
Review of Netflix's movie 'Lou'
Lou is a new movie that premiered on Netflix on September 23, 2022. The movie is described as a "high-stakes action thriller." The name of the movie is based on Lou, a recluse who lives alone with her dog Jak. Her only neighbor is also her tenant named Hannah. Most of the movie is based on what follows the kidnapping of Vee, Hannah's young daughter.
Harry and Meghan Reportedly Want to Edit Out Comments About Royals in Their Docuseries
Sounds like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are eager to make some last-minute changes to their upcoming projects following Queen Elizabeth II's passing. In addition to Harry's bombshell memoir (which has been pushed back to 2023 out of respect for the Queen), the couple's Netflix docuseries is expected to drop in the coming months. But Page Six spoke to multiple insiders who claim Meghan and Harry are making a "dramatic u-turn" on both projects.
19 True Crime Dramas That Seem Like They Should Be Fiction, But Are Actually Based On Facts
Here's a bunch of dramas you may wanna watch while you're in the mood for true crime.
Miles Teller Admits He Broke the Etiquette Rules When Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton
It was love at first sight for Miles Teller when he looked into Prince William‘s ocean blue eyes — or something like that! Just like anyone else who’s met literal royalty, Teller was a bit disarmed during his first meeting with the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton — which caused him to make a royal whoopsie.
Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID
Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
See Kate Beckinsale Showing Off Her Nails
A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Kate Beckinsale is one of the most beautiful women on the planet, and she often sports some of her unique style on her Instagram page, which includes her showing off her multicolored nails this time around. Even more interesting is that she seems to not be wearing a shirt in the above photos, or she is at least giving off the illusion that she could be topless in these photos. Also, her backdrop appears to be an image of Dorothy from The Wizard of OZ, drinking a beer.
Prime Video Announces Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date
After a 38-month hiatus, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video with a new season. The streamer has announced that all 8 episodes of the John Krasinski-led series' third season will debut on December 21. Season 3 sees Jack Ryan (Krasinski) wrongly implicated in a massive conspiracy and forced to go on the run as a result. Wanted by the CIA and an "international rogue faction" he's discovered, Jack must stay out of sight, fight for his life, and try to stop a conflict of global proportions.
A New Documentary Is Coming About The Dark Side Of ‘Barney And Friends’
While many nostalgic pastimes and trends from the 90s have been exposed or ruined in various ways (sorry, Abercrombie and Victoria's Secret), Barney, the extremely innocent and derpy dinosaur, has held strong. At least until now. Peacock will be premiering a two-part docuseries on October 12th not only follows the...
25 of the most iconic final shots in movie history
Slide 1 of 26: First impressions are important in life and in film. Often, the first shot of the film helps to establish the world audiences allow themselves to get lost in for a few hours. To invest they must be fully engaged in the fantasy world flickering on the screen in front of them. Each shot, each frame pulls them further into the story, but the final closing shot may be the most important. It can validate or destroy the fictional world audiences have surrendered to, hoping to get lost in another dimension. Stacker compiled 25 iconic closing shots from film history, exploring the film’s plot and the context of the shot using magazine and newspaper articles and film footage. These shots include final moments of anguish, elation, surprise, and wonder. The films on the list represent a multitude of genres and decades. They leave audiences fulfilled, bewildered, and just plain thrilled to witness final moments and frames filled with brilliance. Whether it is a storm after the film’s battered hero believes he has found peace, a boy bathed in moonlight looking back at his future self, or a wondrous moment where the film’s heroes go riding off into the desert sunset, join Stacker as we explore a list of 25 iconic closing shots that have helped to define cinema You may also like: Movie Trivia for the Top 100 Films of all Time.
