First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Call Out the Show Over "Insulting" Kelli Giddish IG Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.
'Saturday Night Live' returns and shows that a lot of rebuilding is underway
Judging by the relentlessly average, borderline uninspired season opening episode, this 48th season of SNL is off to a bumpy start, writes our critic Eric Deggans.
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Robyn's Family and Vigilante Lives Collide on the Season Premiere of 'The Equalizer'
The Equalizer is back! Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and her crew are back for season 3 of the popular hit show on CBS. In season 2, after her CIA confidante and friend, Bishop (Chris Noth) was murdered, McCall had a singular purpose—to track down Quinn (Chris Vance) and make him pay for Bishop's death.
The best movies worth seeing in theaters right now, from 'The Woman King' to 'Barbarian'
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
In brief: Three Times a Countess; Queen High; Nina Simone’s Gum – review
Raine Spencer is best remembered today as the stepmother of Diana, Princess of Wales, but, as Gaudoin reveals in her enthralling and revelatory biography, the countess also led a tempestuous existence. Gaudoin elegantly depicts the esoteric life of an aristocrat, nicknamed ‘“Acid Raine” by her unimpressed stepdaughter, whose stormy relationships with her husbands and family were only equalled by an extravagant attitude towards fun that saw her remark, while on the verge of matrimony, “what you give out, you get back like a boomerang”.
Pierce Brosnan Didn't 'Meet' Robin Williams Until Filming On Mrs. Doubtfire Wrapped
Chris Columbus' 1993 film "Mrs. Doubtfire" would have been the highest-grossing film of 1993, were it not for "Jurassic Park." It was that popular. But whereas "Jurassic Park" has had five sequels and a few TV shows, "Mrs. Doubtfire" has remained a stand-alone phenomenon. The film is a reminder that high-concept, star-led scripted studio comedies were once an enormous box office draw, at least as much as well-moneyed, effects-driven genre fare. Anyone who saw Leonard Nimoy's "Three Men and a Baby" in theaters can back up this claim. These days, such comedies aren't as big business, and they aren't being rebooted with the same high profile (although some are being rebooted).
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend gets targeted by the CIA in A24’s ‘Stars at Noon’ trailer
Worry not, storied French film auteur Claire Denis didn’t helm a biopic depicting the secret life of Joe Alwyn, the long-time partner of era-defining singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, but instead the romantic thriller Stars at Noon, wherein he and Margaret Qualley try to find emotional sanctuary in a tumultuous Nicaraguan landscape, and which just released its trailer earlier today.
‘Star Wars’ fandom wonders if peak Luke Skywalker could survive Order 66
Few Jedi were strong or fortunate enough to survive Order 66, which compelled all Clone troopers to open fire on their Jedi commanders and hunt them down wherever they are found. Now, having seen different iterations of the tragic incident over the past couple of years, the Star Wars fandom is debating if Luke Skywalker in his prime would’ve been able to survive the onslaught.
19 True Crime Dramas That Seem Like They Should Be Fiction, But Are Actually Based On Facts
Here's a bunch of dramas you may wanna watch while you're in the mood for true crime.
Harry and Meghan Reportedly Want to Edit Out Comments About Royals in Their Docuseries
Sounds like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are eager to make some last-minute changes to their upcoming projects following Queen Elizabeth II's passing. In addition to Harry's bombshell memoir (which has been pushed back to 2023 out of respect for the Queen), the couple's Netflix docuseries is expected to drop in the coming months. But Page Six spoke to multiple insiders who claim Meghan and Harry are making a "dramatic u-turn" on both projects.
A New Documentary Is Coming About The Dark Side Of ‘Barney And Friends’
While many nostalgic pastimes and trends from the 90s have been exposed or ruined in various ways (sorry, Abercrombie and Victoria's Secret), Barney, the extremely innocent and derpy dinosaur, has held strong. At least until now. Peacock will be premiering a two-part docuseries on October 12th not only follows the...
Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID
Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
See Kate Beckinsale Showing Off Her Nails
A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Kate Beckinsale is one of the most beautiful women on the planet, and she often sports some of her unique style on her Instagram page, which includes her showing off her multicolored nails this time around. Even more interesting is that she seems to not be wearing a shirt in the above photos, or she is at least giving off the illusion that she could be topless in these photos. Also, her backdrop appears to be an image of Dorothy from The Wizard of OZ, drinking a beer.
Hocus Pocus 2, review: Wokus Pokus more like, but diverting, honourable twaddle for all that
When Hocus Pocus opened in 1993, it lost Disney around $16.5 million: the shattering yet apparently impossible-to-foresee result of releasing a Halloween-themed family comedy in the middle of July. In subsequent Octobers, however, this cheerfully naff witchy caper became an increasingly popular VHS rental, and over the next decade or so it amassed cult – or perhaps coven – status.
Who were the most beautiful women of the 1960s?
Slide 1 of 30: Looking back, each decade in history has had its own distinct idea of beauty. We had heroine chic in the '90s, buxom blondes in the '50s, and boyish flappers in the Roaring Twenties. The 1960s was a fascinating time because we found ourselves coming to the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood and entering a time of liberation. Second-wave feminism saw women embrace their sexuality in a new way, but we still had some of the classic Hollywood beauty symbols at the forefront of popular culture.Let's see which stars were considered the most beautiful women of the 1960s. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: 31 animal snapshots that will brighten up your day.
