Read full article on original website
dumpling
2d ago
He stop lovingly her today is no doubt no1 sung by the greatest of all time George Jones
Reply
7
Related
Best Songs by The Beatles (Opinion)
The Beatles are often considered the greatest band of all time. Their influence on music and pop culture is still felt today, even 50 years after they disbanded. So, where do you start if you want to listen to their best songs?
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015
Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
IGN
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jimmy Buffett’s 2nd Wife Left Him for 6 Years After the ‘Craziest Times’ With the ‘Confirmed Narcissist’
Singer Jimmy Buffett's partying and substance abuse issues got so bad that his second wife separated from him for six years.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
Country Music Couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Are on a Health Journey Together
Country music star Garth Brooks is currently on tour in Europe, but before his opening night, he had a big announcement to share. As of Sept. 14, 2022, Garth addressed his significant weight loss with the Irish press, revealing that he was now the same weight at age 60 that he had been at age 35.
NME
Ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry files to block former bandmates from trademarking song titles
Steve Perry, who fronted American classic rock stalwarts Journey from 1977 to 1998 and sang on many of their most well-known hits, is attempting to stop his former bandmates from owning trademarks to the names of some of the band’s biggest songs. As Billboard reports, Journey’s two biggest mainstays...
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
George Harrison Said That When Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix Died, Fans Made Them Into ‘Super Incredible People’
George Harrison said that when musicians like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix died, people made them into 'super incredible people.'
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"
He is considered one of the most charismatic actors in television history. He also is considered one of the toughest. His name is Robert Conrad who, as the star of TV's The Wild Wild West, and Baa Baa Black Sheep, passed away in 2020, though not before leaving behind an amazing legacy.
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
Comments / 20