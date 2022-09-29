Read full article on original website
coloradoboulevard.net
Discover Pasadena Hidden Treasures During WALKTOBER
Walktober is a global event that encourages walking. This year, the Department of Transportation, Day One and PasCSC partnered with local organizations and community members to host over 20 walking events in October. Whether you’re looking to meet new friends, explore local artworks, learn more about the history of Pasadena, or enjoy nature up close, there’s a walk for you.
Memorial held for longtime Pasadena Councilman John J. Kennedy
Family, friends and former City Council colleagues gathered outside City Hall on Friday evening to celebrate the life of John J. Kennedy, a longtime Pasadena councilman who died in office on July 21 at age 61. The celebration was organized by the Kennedy family and the Pasadena City Council, on...
thequakercampus.org
Ants Attempt To Take Over Campus
Students all over campus have been seeing a plethora of ants all over campus. Those little critters just love our bathrooms, our dorms, our classrooms, and offices, and move in neat lines on the sidewalk, just showcasing their numbers. On Tuesday, August 30th, facilities sent out an email specifying that...
Long Beach community members upset after proposal for distillery next to school
R6 Distillery is planning to open their second location on Golden Avenue next to Edison Elementary in Long Beach.
coloradoboulevard.net
City of Pasadena Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. In October, the City of Pasadena will observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which aims to educate the public about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. By News Desk. This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of...
theavtimes.com
Lancaster to host ribbon cutting for Skytower Park on Oct. 6
The city of Lancaster will host a ribbon-cutting event next week to celebrate the opening of its new-and-improved Skytower Park. The ceremony is free and open to the public. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Skytower Park, located at 43434 Vineyard Drive. Free treats from Kona Ice will be available, while supplies last.
inglewoodtoday.com
Belizean Sisters Inspire Culture in Beauty Supply
When most businesses were shuttered their doors in 2020 during the height of COVID pandemic, Keisha Meighan and her sister decided to open a new one. “My sister and I both work for the county (of Los Angeles) and we both were like, what can we do. We’re over it! What can we do that we both know it and can give back to the community? We went back and forth through all these different industries. We both have retail experience and customer service, then I thought we could not get help when we go to the beauty supply store,” said Meighan.
coloradoboulevard.net
Today: South Pasadena Celebrates National Drive Electric Week
Celebrate National Drive Electric Week in South Pasadena with EV ride and drives, Ride Along’s, Rebate information, City programs and Q&A with EV owners. The Open House will take place on Sunday, October 2nd on Mission Street in front of City Hall. The citywide event will be also feature music, giveaways, tours, and the chance to meet the South Pasadena City team.
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
scvnews.com
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
2urbangirls.com
Michelle Obama set to come to Inglewood as part of 6-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry’
INGLEWOOD- Michelle Obama six-city tour in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Inglewood, Calif. Obama’s “The Light We Carry Tour” will take place at YouTube Theatre Dec. 13 at 8...
Santa Monica Daily Press
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
Family sues Alhambra mortuary for alleged cremation mistake
Rose Hills Mortuary LP is being sued by the widow and other relatives of a man who died of cancer in June and allegedly was not dressed according to Buddhist tradition as requested by the family before his cremation. Joann Chen — the widow of the late Mike Chen —...
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Oct. 1 is officially Bad Bunny Day in L.A.
Grammy-winning rapper and reggaetón superstar Bad Bunny will be honored with his own official day on Oct.1 in Los Angeles. The resolution was introduced by L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de León in honor of the singer’s “immense cultural impact to the Latino community across the City of LA.” The singer is headlining SoFi Stadium on […]
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
These California Beaches Are Under 'High Bacteria Warning'
Here's where you should stay out of the water.
