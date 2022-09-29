When most businesses were shuttered their doors in 2020 during the height of COVID pandemic, Keisha Meighan and her sister decided to open a new one. “My sister and I both work for the county (of Los Angeles) and we both were like, what can we do. We’re over it! What can we do that we both know it and can give back to the community? We went back and forth through all these different industries. We both have retail experience and customer service, then I thought we could not get help when we go to the beauty supply store,” said Meighan.

