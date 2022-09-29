Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
VMware virtualization software is being hijacked to spy on businesses
Criminals have managed to compromise VMware’s ESXi hypervisors and gain access to countless virtual machines, meaning they can spy on numerous businesses using the hardware without those businesses ever knowing they’re being spied upon. The warning was given out by cyber threat intelligence firm Mandiant, together with virtualization...
TechRadar
Is Microsoft forcing Spotify onto Windows 11 users?
Spotify is mysteriously installing itself onto Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, appearing in the Taskbar when you start up your PC – and I've had the pleasure of experiencing this myself. Starting up my PC this week, I found Spotify's icon glowing in my Taskbar as other apps...
TechRadar
Red Hat gives enterprise Linux a major boost
Red Hat is set to launch the beta of the latest version of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) platform, dubbed the 8.7 and 9.1 milestones. Both RHEL 8.7 and 9.1 add new features and capabilities designed to help organizations more effectively use its Podman containers. Podman is an open-source...
MLS・
TechRadar
Windows 11 22H2 printer bug breaks key features for some users
Windows 11 22H2 is embroiled in a fresh bug controversy, with the big feature update causing trouble with printers. Microsoft updated its support document (opens in new tab) on known issues with 22H2 to explain more about a fresh bug which means that some printers are being forced back to their default settings (as Neowin (opens in new tab) flagged up).
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Google's Python-writing code system is going pay-as-you-go
Google is changing the payment model for Colaboratory, its Python-writing code system. Informally known as Colab, the platform is designed for users to write and execute Python code from within your browser, and is marketed to all types of users including students, data scientists, and AI researchers. The company boasts...
TechRadar
A cheap tablet with a massive screen but some big flaws – Honor Pad 8 review
The Honor Pad 8 is a good tablet for specific tasks, like streaming movies or TV or processing work documents. It’s not so good if you need more power though, as it struggles with gaming and its software doesn’t lend itself to quick multitasking. Pros. +. Large screen.
TechRadar
Google Chrome ad blockers live on after API changes postponed
Google Chrome extensions are set to see another year of support for enterprise use following the company’s decision to postpone their deletion from the Chrome Web Store until January 2024. The announcement (opens in new tab) on the Google Chrome Developers blog offers a stay of execution for sweeping...
TechRadar
T-Mobile offers end-to-end packages of 5G tech and connectivity for industry
US mobile operator T-Mobile has launched a range of ‘ready-to-deploy’ 5G products (opens in new tab)for specific industries, aiming to make the process of using next-generation networks as easy as possible. The initial tranche of Advanced Industry Solutions’ will target four ‘early adopter’ industries - retail, manufacturing, logistics,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Ubuntu is now available on AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) users get access to the popular Linux distro via virtual desktop. Ubuntu WorkSpaces on AWS, a fully managed virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), is now generally available on the public cloud platform. This marks the first time that a virtual Linux OS desktop has been available on...
TechRadar
Criminals are registering millions of malware-spreading domains every month
Every month, cybercriminals register roughly 13 million domains to be used to host and distribute malware (opens in new tab), in phishing campaigns, or otherwise malicious activities. This is according to cybersecurity researchers at Akamai, which claims to have flagged some 79 million brand new, malicious domains in the first...
TechRadar
iPhone 14 Pro Max just beat the Galaxy S22 Ultra in one key way
We’re big fans of the iPhone 14 Pro Max here at TechRadar, and its 6.7-inch display is a major factor in our calling it “truly the best of everything in the current iPhone world.”. Now, DisplayMate (opens in new tab) – the recognized authority on mobile picture quality...
TechRadar
Low-code could replace "traditional" coding within months
The rise of low-code could soon see it topple more "traditional" forms of operations, new research has claimed. Mendix's 2022 State of Low-Code found a rise in low-code adoption from 77% in 2021 to 94% this year, with four in 10 businesses now using low-code for mission-critical solutions in their business operations.
TechRadar
Amazon's cheap QLED 4K TVs have great PS5 support, but there's a Dolby Atmos catch
At Amazon's big September 2022 event, the company unveiled the first QLED Fire TVs made under its own Omni brand. The initial info sounded incredibly well specced for the price – we're talking a direct full array backlight with local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive HDR, the wider colors of QLED, 4K resolution, a nearly bezel-free design, and 65-inch and 75-inch size options, all for $799 for the 65-inch, or $1,099 for the 75-inch. (The sets are not currently planned for launch outside the US.)
TechRadar
How to cut your company’s software costs, according to the experts
With government bodies across the globe wrestling to keep inflation under control and grumbles of recession growing louder, many businesses are set to face a period of considerable economic pressure. To help weather the turbulence, businesses are scrambling to find ways to cut back on costs. And, naturally, as a...
TechRadar
Kodak Step review
A cheerfully simple camera with price on its side, but little else. Neither digital nor print image quality are very impressive at all, but with the Zink paper it uses being so affordable, there are few instant alternatives that are quite as child-friendly. Two-minute review. Kodak Step Specs. Film format:...
TechRadar
More Intel Arc GPUs get confirmed prices, and Nvidia should be worried
Intel is pushing ahead with its planned launch for the Intel Arc A7 desktop graphics cards, confirming pricing for the Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition (LE), having already confirmed the price and release date for the regular A770. While the latter card sits in the middle at $329, the...
TechRadar
Acer’s Swift laptops deliver performance and portability to fit any budget
If there’s anything we’ve learned from the events of the past several years, it’s that creativity and productivity can happen anywhere. No longer must makers, creators, and dreamers be tethered to an office or a kitchen table to do their best work. And just as people shouldn’t...
TechRadar
Open source software hijacked by North Korean hackers
Infamous North Korean threat actor Lazarus Group has been observed engaging in a highly sophisticated, targeted malware attack that involves compromising popular open-source software and running spear phishing campaigns. As a result, it has managed to compromise “numerous” organizations in the media, defense and aerospace, as well as IT services...
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams just fixed one of its most annoying call problems
Microsoft Teams says it will end communication issues caused by sudden and momentary drops in internet connection with a new artificial intelligence-based solution for its video conferencing software. In a demonstration on the Microsoft Teams blog (opens in new tab), Microsoft said that its new machine learning model is built...
Will Amazon Be Worth More Than Apple by 2025?
Can the e-commerce and cloud giant catch up to the iPhone maker again?
Comments / 0